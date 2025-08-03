SummerSlam 2025 Night 2: Brutal Street Fight And Title Carnage At MetLife

Sunday, Aug 3, 2025, is a historic day in WWE history as Night 2 of SummerSlam 2025 prowls into MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The event happens for the first time in history over two nights and Sunday’s card may be the most stacked card WWE has come up with in years. Fans around the globe can tune in to watch the action streaming live on Peacock in the United States and Netflix worldwide. Anticipation is white hot with titles at stake, torrid rivalries rekindled, and legacy defining matches to be played.

John Cena vs Cody Rhodes

In the middle of it all is the Undisputed WWE Championship, with John Cena putting the title on the line in a no holds barred Street Fight against Cody Rhodes. It is the culmination of Rhodes’ victory in King of the Ring at Night of Champions that gave him his opportunity. Cena’s recent face turn has been met with divided opinions, with some embracing his heart wrenching promos while others smell a sinister swerve on the horizon. Without disqualifications or countouts, this brawl threatens violence, narrative, and maybe an shocking betrayal.

Triple Treat Match

The Women’s World Championship is also up for grabs in an unpredictable Triple Threat Match featuring Naomi (c), Rhea Ripley, and Iyo Sky. With chaos inevitable and no champion’s advantage in play, Naomi’s reign hangs by a thread as two of WWE’s most dangerous women gun for gold. The chemistry between the three is explosive, and this could quietly steal the show.

Women’s Intercontinental Title

In another stakes match, Becky Lynch (c) puts her Women’s Intercontinental Title on the line against Lyra Valkyria in a No Count Out, No Disqualification contest. With Valkyria’s title dreams fading fast, this “last chance” contest may be her big break or her last failure. Lynch, the iron fisted champion, will not yield an inch without waging war. The men’s midcard is similarly loaded. Solo Sikoa (c) takes on Jacob Fatu in a steel cage battle for the United States Championship, rekindling their Bloodline rivalry in ruthless fashion. Dominik Mysterio (c) puts the Intercontinental Championship on the line against AJ Styles, in a classic showdown of instinct against experience.

Completing the card is a Six Pack Tag Team TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships, as The Wyatt Sicks (c) battle to keep out a crazy field consisting of the Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, Andrade & Rey Fenix, Fraxiom, and #DIY.

Also Read: Nick Hogan Overwhelmed as WWE Honors Hulk at SummerSlam Tribute