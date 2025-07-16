Sunil Chhetri On ISL Uncertainty: ‘Everybody Is Worried, Scared, Hurt’

After the Indian Super League’s existence was in doubt, Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri used social media to share a message of hope, urging the Indian football community to remain resilient and weather the storm together.

The Indian Super League (ISL), which is organized by Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), a subsidiary of IMG Reliance, has postponed the 2025–2026 season due to the ongoing negotiations to extend its agreement with the All-India Football Federation (AIFF).

In a letter to the participating clubs, FSDL stated that it is “unable to effectively plan, organise, or commercialise the 2025–26 ISL season” due to the lack of an agreement for the Master Rights Agreement (MRA), which was supposed to expire with the AIFF on December 8, 2025.

A few ISL clubs decided to withdraw from the renowned Durand Cup as a result of clubs being forced to postpone their preseason plans due to the lack of a scheduled season start. Chhetri disclosed that the message, which had initially brought him joy, had now turned into a source of worry.

Chhetri’s note on X

“I have to admit that I smiled when my phone rang a few weeks ago to let us know that pre-season would be delayed by two weeks. And that’s because I wasn’t moving as much as I would have liked to, I wasn’t eating as healthily as I typically do, and I was on vacation. I had more time to work out than I had anticipated.

That “fortnight” has now been replaced with “indefinitely,” and the smile has vanished. It started with me worried about how I was using my remaining fuel and how I was on borrowed time. However, after talking to players from different clubs, I’ve come to the conclusion that my selfish issue isn’t as significant.

“The state of Indian football at the moment is quite worrisome. Not only from my club, but also from other teams, I’ve been inundated with SMS from players, staff, physiotherapists, and masseurs. Chhetri said on “X” that “everyone in the Indian football ecosystem is worried, hurt, and scared about the uncertainty we face.”

Also Read: Norway vs Italy Quarter-Final Preview: Women’s Euro 2025 Where To Watch, Kick-Off Time, Predicted Line-ups