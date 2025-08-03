Home > Sports > Sunil Gavaskar Rates Shubman Gill’s 754 Runs Higher Than His Own 774-Run Feat: ‘I Was a Baby, Gill is a Leader’

Sunil Gavaskar praised Shubman Gill’s exceptional performance during the England Test series, where Gill scored 754 runs in five matches. Although Gill fell just 20 runs short of Gavaskar’s historic 774-run mark, Gavaskar called Gill’s achievement more special as he did it while leading the Indian team as captain.

Sunil Gavaskar has expressed immense admiration for Shubman Gill’s outstanding run tally of 754 during the recent England series. He even gifted Gill a signed cap and shirt to celebrate the young captain’s exceptional performance. Gavaskar believes that Gill’s achievement on this tour is more impressive than his own 774 runs against the West Indies.

Gill’s Record-Breaking Run Chase

Shubman Gill was on the verge of breaking Gavaskar’s all-time record for most runs by an Indian batter in a Test series. Over five matches, Gill amassed 754 runs but fell just 20 runs short after two low scores in the final Test. Gavaskar’s record of 774 runs, set in 1971 versus the West Indies, stood just out of reach for Gill.

Gavaskar Compares Their Feats

Speaking to Sony Sports, Gavaskar praised Gill’s feat as greater because it was achieved while leading the team. “Well, yes, in anticipation of him going past my record, I had gotten something for him. This is all in God’s hands. But 754 runs, it’s fantastic. The difference is that 754 runs have come with him having the additional responsibility of being the captain,” Gavaskar said.

He added, “Mine, I was the baby of the team, it wouldn’t have mattered. If I failed, nobody would have given a hoot. As the captain, to score 754 runs. More than 750 runs, where he is making the difference to his side’s fortunes. Don’t go by those 20 runs, just see what those 754 runs have done for Indian cricket.”

Gill’s Key Performances in the Series

Gill’s run spree began with a century at Headingley, followed by two hundreds in the Edgbaston Test’s both innings. Despite a failure at Lord’s, he bounced back strongly with another hundred in the second innings of the Manchester Test. That innings helped India secure a draw and stay competitive in the series.

