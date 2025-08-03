Home > Sports > Meet The Loud Indian Fielders Who Unsettled Ben Duckett And England On Day 4

Meet The Loud Indian Fielders Who Unsettled Ben Duckett And England On Day 4

On Day 4 of the fifth Test, India’s close-in fielders used loud chatter and sharp energy to disturb England’s top order, especially targeting Ben Duckett. Captain Shubman Gill led the vocal charge from first slip, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar joining in the relentless banter.

Meet the Loud Indian Fielders Who Unsettled Ben Duckett and England on Day 4 (Image Credit - X)
Meet the Loud Indian Fielders Who Unsettled Ben Duckett and England on Day 4 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 3, 2025 17:20:20 IST

On Day 4 of the fifth Test, Team India’s close-in fielders made a big impact with their energetic and noisy presence. Their constant chatter and sharp banter aimed to unsettle the England batsmen, especially targeting the top order.

Captain Shubman Gill Leads the Vocal Charge

With Karun Nair off the field, captain Shubman Gill stood first slip and took charge by leading from the front. Along with him, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar were especially vocal, their chatter mostly directed at Ben Duckett. Duckett looked visibly disturbed by their relentless verbal volleys.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, commentating for Sky Sports, joked, “I’d be after a pair of earplugs.” The tactic worked as Duckett, who had scored a brilliant 149 in the previous match, was dismissed for 54. Prasidh Krishna bowled a fuller delivery that Duckett drove, edging it to the slip cordon, which celebrated enthusiastically.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Emotional Century at The Oval

Yashasvi Jaiswal shone again, scoring a fine 118 in the second innings, helping India reach 396. The innings was not just important for the match but carried personal emotions for the young batter. The official BCCI X account shared Jaiswal’s reflections on his knock.

“I’m really happy, I really enjoyed the innings. It was the last push for this tour, so I was just trying my best and telling myself to keep playing session by session, one ball at a time and yeah, I really enjoyed it,” he said.

This was Jaiswal’s second century of the series. It was a special moment as his parents watched him play for India live for the first time. He shared, “The celebration was for my mom and dad. My family was there. I was really excited and it was quite emotional for me, that they were here for the first time watching me play for India and I did well. I’m really blessed and grateful that I could perform in front of them.”

Jaiswal’s Resilience Amid Challenges

Despite being dropped three times, Jaiswal took full advantage and powered through to his fourth overseas Test century. The pitch at The Oval changed during his innings, initially posing challenges but later easing, allowing some movement for the fast bowlers.

Jaiswal reached his century off 127 balls by pushing a single off Gus Atkinson. He celebrated with joy, blowing kisses to the stands as the crowd, including his parents, cheered his outstanding performance.

India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak praised Jaiswal’s technique and mindset. “Jaiswal has obviously been outstanding. The way he batted in Australia earlier and now here… he doesn’t just defend blindly, he bats with a clear plan and executes it well,” Kotak said.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna also admired Jaiswal’s grit and patience under pressure. “I think every run was important, that was the talk in the dressing room and the way Jaiswal batted, he batted like a lion. He showed great patience and maturity,” Krishna added.

ALSO READ: Jason Holder Makes History: Becomes West Indies’ Highest T20I Wicket-Taker in Thrilling Win Over Pakistan

RELATED News

Sunil Gavaskar Rates Shubman Gill’s 754 Runs Higher Than His Own 774-Run Feat: ‘I Was a Baby, Gill is a Leader’
FIFA Invests In India’s Female Future, Opening A Hyderabad Girls’ Academy
USA Women’s Hockey Team Qualifies For FIH World Cup 2026 With Thrilling Shootout Win
Jason Holder Makes History: Becomes West Indies’ Highest T20I Wicket-Taker in Thrilling Win Over Pakistan
Mohammed Siraj Scripts History: 7th Indian Fast Bowler With 100 Wickets In Away Tests

LATEST NEWS

A Year After Uprising, former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s Trial Begins – Here’s What We Know
Meet The Loud Indian Fielders Who Unsettled Ben Duckett And England On Day 4
Prisoner No 15528: Former MP Prajwal Revanna Assigned Prisoner Number After Life Term For Rape
This Is The Only Pan India Superstar To Have Maximum Number Of Successful Sequels Crossing ₹1000 Crore Globally
From Shelter to Shackles: Pakistan Withdraws Legal Status from Over a Million Afghans
Anirudh Faces Heat After Admitting To Using ChatGPT For Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Says, ‘Completely Normal To Use AI’
‘It’s Worse In The US’: American Woman Highlights Why Indian Education Is Far More Affordable
Viral Video | SpiceJet Staff Brutally Assaulted By Army Officer At Srinagar Airport: ‘Jaw Broken, Nose Bleeding’
India’s Forex Reserves Rally: Surging $2.7 Billion Boost Ends Three-Week Slide In Latest Weekly Surge
BTS’ V Delights Fans By Surprising Best Friend Park Bo Gum During Emotional Finale, Celebrating Their Unbreakable Bond In Style
Meet The Loud Indian Fielders Who Unsettled Ben Duckett And England On Day 4

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet The Loud Indian Fielders Who Unsettled Ben Duckett And England On Day 4

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet The Loud Indian Fielders Who Unsettled Ben Duckett And England On Day 4
Meet The Loud Indian Fielders Who Unsettled Ben Duckett And England On Day 4
Meet The Loud Indian Fielders Who Unsettled Ben Duckett And England On Day 4
Meet The Loud Indian Fielders Who Unsettled Ben Duckett And England On Day 4

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?