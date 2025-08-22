LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Devina Supports Dhanashree Verma Amid Divorce Podcast Controversy

Suryakumar Yadav’s Wife Devina Supports Dhanashree Verma Amid Divorce Podcast Controversy

Suryakumar Yadav wife Devisha Shetty came in support of Dhanashree Verma after her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal, and she hailed her decision to speak freely in a podcast and this has received mixed reactions on social media.

Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Devina Supports Dhanashree Verma Amid Divorce Podcast Controversy (Image Credit - X)
Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 22, 2025 17:40:58 IST

Even after the separation between cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma is still in the news. Both talked about their experience on various platforms and the response they received on their social media was mixed. The commotion gave Dhanashree unexpected help in the form of Devisha Shetty, wife of Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Devisha Shetty Supports Dhanashree Verma

Devisha was supportive and posted an Instagram story in support of Dhanashree who bravely spoke about the traumatic episode of her life in the podcast Humans of Bombay. Her message did not go unnoticed and it quickly got to Reddit where it was analyzed by fans.

The caption on her story read, “So much respect and love for you.”

This short and strong message emphasized the sympathy Devisha had with Dhanashree, who was very open and was liked by many people on social media.

Dhanashree Verma Opens Up About Divorce

Dhanashree was very emotional in her episode on the podcast. She was able to be reminded of the hopelessness that she experienced when the court ordered their split up.

“I genuinely feel that the day it actually happened, it was very emotional for me and my family. I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given… I literally started howling and crying in front of everybody. I cannot even express what I was feeling at that point of time.”

She also explained how the media photographed Chahal walking out in a T-shirt, whereas she did not want to be in the limelight.

“He walked out first, that whole thing happened with the T-shirt and media, and I wasn’t aware about it because I was still inside. I got out from the back gate because I was not liking that. It was just very sad, you don’t want cameras all over your face… Humko kuch nahi bataana tha, I was wearing a normal t-shirt and jeans. I sat in the car, my best friend was there with me, and we were still trying to grasp our breath. It was that shaky moment, especially when you know people will blame you only.”

Support Brings New Perspective to Divorce Story

As Devisha Shetty comes out openly in support of her, the voice of Dhanashree Verma becomes louder in the middle of debates. Because people are still separated by their sides, such actions illustrate how the celebrities can make a difference in how intimate personal issues are approached.

The divorce can be a topic of discussion in the future as well but the fact that Dhanashree chose to tell her story and that Devisha stood by her shows the significance of being empathetic in such a case.

Tags: Devisha ShettyDhanashree Vermasuryakumar yadavyuzvendra chahal

