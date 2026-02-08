T20 World Cup 2026: Who Is Lokesh Bam? Nepal Batter Who Took The Match Right Down The Wire Against England

Nepal made headlines with their stunning show against England in the T20 World Cup 2026 match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Chasing 185, Nepal managed to get to 180/6, losing the match by just 4 runs in what turned out to be a thrilling finish.

Kushal Bhurtel struck 29 off 17 while captain Rohit Paudel chipped in with 39 off 44. Dipendra Singh Airee hit 44 off 29 but it was Lokesh Bam who kept the side in contention right till the end. The right-handed batter took the game into the final over with the side needing 10 in the 20th.

Sam Curran produced a brilliant display of bowling and eventually defended the target for his side. But Bam who eventually remained unbeaten at 39 off 20 gathered praise from all around.

LOKESH BAM, YOU HAVE WON LOTS OF FANS TODAY 😍👌 He deserves a standing Ovation. pic.twitter.com/3QkwpjFffm — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 8, 2026

NEPAL HAS LOST THE GAME BUT HAS WON THE HEARTS ❤️ 🇳🇵. LOKESH BAM IS A HERO. 🙇🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GW9GfWgxVN — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) February 8, 2026

Lokesh Bam, what a rockstar pic.twitter.com/gQUbZfCKXu — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 8, 2026

Who is Lokesh Bam?

Lokesh Bam made his T20I debut in 2022 against UAE and has played 18 matches for the side so far. He has scored a total of 160 runs at a strike-rate of over 145. Overall, he has notched up 344 runs in 23 T20 matches scoring at a strike rate of 148.91 that also includes a hundred.

Well played Lokesh Bam , you are a champion ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tJ7mhiORbu — Vivek (@Hailkohli18) February 8, 2026

Lokesh Bam, keep your head high. You tried your best. Whatever the result, you deserve respect. You fought like warriors. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/s8cSxoHlnl — Suprvirat (@Mostlykohli) February 8, 2026

The 25-year-old is a wicket-keeper batter who hails from Doti.

