Home > Sports > Iceland Cricket Takes Swipe At Pakistan Cricket Team With Viral Social Media Post: 'Our Loss, Uganda's Gain'

Iceland Cricket Takes Swipe At Pakistan Cricket Team With Viral Social Media Post: ‘Our Loss, Uganda’s Gain’

If Pakistan opt out of the T20 World Cup 2026, Uganda will replace them as per ICC regulations. Uganda’s inclusion would be a landmark moment for associate cricket, offering the African side a rare opportunity on the global T20 stage.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has said that they are contemplating not taking part in the T20 World Cup. (Photo Credits: X)
The Pakistan Cricket Board has said that they are contemplating not taking part in the T20 World Cup. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 29, 2026 18:56:30 IST

Iceland Cricket Takes Swipe At Pakistan Cricket Team With Viral Social Media Post: 'Our Loss, Uganda's Gain'

Iceland Cricket has continued to troll Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following their bizarre stance against the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In a cheeky post on the social media, Iceland Cricket posted,”It is with a heavy heart that we now announce our unavailability to replace Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Regardless of whether they now withdraw, the short timescales ensure it is impossible for our squad to prepare in the professional manner necessary to compete effectively in this global cricketing spectacle. We are not like Scotland and able to turn up on a whim, with no kit sponsor.”

“Our players are from all walks of life and cannot simply drop their occupations to fly halfway around the world to experience temperatures only normally felt in Finnish saunas. Our captain, a professional baker, needs to attend to his oven, our ship captain needs to steer his vessel, and our bankers need to go bankrupt (again). This is the harsh reality of cricket at the amateur level of the game,” the post read.

“Our loss is likely Uganda’s gain. We wish them well. Their kits cannot be missed unless you have epilepsy, in which case they are probably best avoided,” the post further read.



Uganda’s Reply

Cricket Uganda was quick to respond and wrote on X that the team was ready.

“Dear ICC, If a T20 World Cup seat opens, Uganda is ready – packed and padded. Passports warm (not ice). No bakers leaving ovens or ships U-turning. Heat, noise, pressure? We’ll bring the bold kit.”



Will Pakistan Opt Out Of T20 World Cup 2026?

The Pakistan Cricket Board will make the final announcement on Friday. As per reports, the team has already booked the travel and will take the flight to Colombo with Australia.

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 6:56 PM IST
Tags: Cricket UgandaIceland Crickett20 world cup 2026

Iceland Cricket Takes Swipe At Pakistan Cricket Team With Viral Social Media Post: ‘Our Loss, Uganda’s Gain’

QUICK LINKS