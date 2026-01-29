PAK vs AUS 1st T20I: Babar Azam’s Lean Patch Continues As He Gets Dismissed For 24 Off 20

Pakistan batter Babar Azam had another disappointing outing against Australia in the first T20I in Lahore after he was trapped in front of the stumps by Adam Zampa to get dismissed for 24 off 20.

The right-handed batter tried to go for a reverse sweep against Adam Zampa but totally missed his stroke and the ball hit his pads. Zampa made a loud appeal for an LBW but it was turned down by the on field umpire. Australia then took the review and it showed that the ball would have hit the stumps. He was eventually given out for 24 off 20.

Babar Azam Hitting Six is a rare moment these days 😂 #PAKvAUS#PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/x6d2PWX8c7 — Adeel | Cricket 🏏 (@Adeel_0_5) January 29, 2026

Babar Azam given not out by umpire but Australia Review. Babar Azam has to depart. Pakistan 4 down for 123.#PAKvAUS #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/QeQt64eyKs — Ramzy 🇵🇰🇬🇧 (@Ramz_004) January 29, 2026

Babar Azam scored 24 runs off 20 balls on a flat track. pic.twitter.com/LxsuP2wi8G — ALiii (@cricali766) January 29, 2026

Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss and lost Sahibzada Farhan early on the first ball. Salman Agha (39 off 27) and Saim Ayub (40 off 22) tried to resist but their departures saw wickets falling at regular intervals.

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head(c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

