Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026 India vs South Africa Warm-up LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch India vs South Africa Warm-up Match Coverage LIVE On TV And Online

T20 World Cup 2026 India vs South Africa Warm-up LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch India vs South Africa Warm-up Match Coverage LIVE On TV And Online

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up match Live Streaming: Here's how you can watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up match LIVE.

India vs Sout Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm up match LIVE streaming. (Photo Credits: X)
India vs Sout Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm up match LIVE streaming. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 4, 2026 12:08:27 IST



India and South Africa will be up against each other in the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match in Mumbai. The two sides will look to give the final touches to their preparations before the tournament begins.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team will start the campaign against USA in Mumbai on Saturday. South Africa will face Canada on Monday (February 9) in Kolkata in their first fixture.

Here are the streaming details for the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up match.

When is the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up match?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up match is scheduled for Wednesday (February 4).

Where to watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up match?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The match will begin at 7:00 pm IST (1:30 pm GMT).

How to watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up match live?

Indian fans can watch the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up match live on TV and online. The warm-up matches of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be broadcast live on Star Sports network, with live streaming available on JioStar app and website.

India vs South Africa: Squads

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 12:08 PM IST
Tags: IND vs SAIndia vs South Africat20 world cup 2026












