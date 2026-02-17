IRE vs ZIM Weather Update: What Happens to Australia if Zimbabwe vs Ireland Clash in Pallekele Gets Washed Out?

The toss between Zimbabwe and Ireland has been delayed due to rain in Pallekele. If the match is washed out, it will have an impact on the qualification scenarios of Australia as well as Ireland. Zimbabwe have 4 points from two matches having won both their encounters.

Australia just have two points in three matches while Ireland have two from three.

What Happens if The Match is Washed Out?

If the Ireland vs Zimbabwe match is washed out then the two sides will get one point each. With one point, Zimbabwe will take their tally to 5 and their Super 8 spot will be confirmed. Australia have just one match to go and they can have a maximum of four points under their belt.

Ireland too can reach a maximum of four points. A wash out means Australia and Ireland will be eliminated while Zimbabwe move to Super 8 stage.

Zimbabwe Stun Australia

Zimbabwe created history as they defeated Australia by 23 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo. Defending 170, Zimbabwe bundled out Australia for 146 ton clinch a win. Blessing Muzarabani scalped a four-wicket haul for Zimbabwe.

“First of all, we’ve only got 13 able bodies on the… in the squad and then I went down. Creamer has got a slight split webbing, but nothing serious. We even asked Deion Ibrahim to put the kit on in case we need him. But I think Zimbabwe cricket is looking into the replacements and things like that. I’m sure they’ll be here for the next game because ideally in these conditions, you don’t know what’s going to happen, so you want 15 able bodies available for selection at every given time,” Sikandar Raza said after the match.

