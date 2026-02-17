LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IRE vs ZIM Weather Update: What Happens to Australia if Zimbabwe vs Ireland Clash in Pallekele Gets Washed Out?

The forecast in Pallekele is not very promising. Showers are predicted during the match hours. Temperature likely to hover around the 20-26 degrees Celsius, with humidity exceeding 75 per cent.

Zimbabwe have four points from two games. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Zimbabwe have four points from two games. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 17, 2026 16:58:31 IST

The toss between Zimbabwe and Ireland has been delayed due to rain in Pallekele. If the match is washed out, it will have an impact on the qualification scenarios of Australia as well as Ireland. Zimbabwe have 4 points from two matches having won both their encounters. 

Australia just have two points in three matches while Ireland have two from three. 

What Happens if The Match is Washed Out?

If the Ireland vs Zimbabwe match is washed out then the two sides will get one point each. With one point, Zimbabwe will take their tally to 5 and their Super 8 spot will be confirmed. Australia have just one match to go and they can have a maximum of four points under their belt. 

Ireland too can reach a maximum of four points. A wash out means Australia and Ireland will be eliminated while Zimbabwe move to Super 8 stage. 

Zimbabwe Stun Australia

Zimbabwe created history as they defeated Australia by 23 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo. Defending 170, Zimbabwe bundled out Australia for 146 ton clinch a win. Blessing Muzarabani scalped a four-wicket haul for Zimbabwe.

“First of all, we’ve only got 13 able bodies on the… in the squad and then I went down. Creamer has got a slight split webbing, but nothing serious. We even asked Deion Ibrahim to put the kit on in case we need him. But I think Zimbabwe cricket is looking into the replacements and things like that. I’m sure they’ll be here for the next game because ideally in these conditions, you don’t know what’s going to happen, so you want 15 able bodies available for selection at every given time,” Sikandar Raza said after the match. 

Also Read: LIVE | IRE vs ZIM Weather Report LIVE Updates T20 World Cup 2026: Will Australia Crash Out if Ireland vs Zimbabwe is Washed Out?

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 4:28 PM IST
QUICK LINKS