Home > Sports > AUS vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Shock Australia In Historic Colombo Upset, Fans Celebrate ‘Underdog Moment’ on Social Media

AUS vs ZIM T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe pulled off a stunning upset by beating Australia in their T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo. The historic win sparked massive celebrations social media, with fans hailing it as a memorable "underdog moment".

Blessing Muzarabani scalped four wickets. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Blessing Muzarabani scalped four wickets. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 13, 2026 15:27:45 IST

Zimbabwe created history as they defeated Australia by 23 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo. Defending 170, Zimbabwe bundled out Australia for 146 ton clinch a win. Blessing Muzarabani scalped a four-wicket haul for Zimbabwe.


 



Zimbabwe rode on Brian Bennett’s unbeaten 64 off 56 and a late surge from Sikandar Raza who chipped in with 25* off 13. Later, the bowlers and especially Blessing Muzarabani did let the Australian batters get the momentum required and kept the required rate in check, picking up wickets at regular intervals. Matt Renshaw was the lone warrior for Australia who struck 65 off 44. 

“First of all, we’ve only got 13 able bodies on the… in the squad and then I went down. Creamer has got a slight split webbing, but nothing serious. We even asked Deion Ibrahim to put the kit on in case we need him. But I think Zimbabwe cricket is looking into the replacements and things like that. I’m sure they’ll be here for the next game because ideally in these conditions, you don’t know what’s going to happen, so you want 15 able bodies available for selection at every given time,” Sikandar Raza said after the match. 

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 2:57 PM IST
