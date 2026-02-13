AUS vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Shock Australia In Historic Colombo Upset, Fans Celebrate ‘Underdog Moment’ on Social Media

Zimbabwe created history as they defeated Australia by 23 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo. Defending 170, Zimbabwe bundled out Australia for 146 ton clinch a win. Blessing Muzarabani scalped a four-wicket haul for Zimbabwe.

This is clinical from Zim. Batting and bowling have been great but Tony Munyonga’s fielding has piled on the pressure.

He has saved at least 12-15 runs and closes the deal with a spectacular catch at deep mid wicket.🔥🔥 When the ground sizes are proper, cricketing skills truly… — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 13, 2026

The Zimbabwe beat Australia team Cricket proving once again that no team is unbeatable on their day. What a historic win for Zimbabwe! 👏 #ausvszim #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/G5u6to42ex — Manoj (@Jvm_Manoj) February 13, 2026

What a moment — Tony Munyongo just pulled off the catch of the tournament! 🤯🔥 T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe Australia #ausvszim COLOMBOpic.twitter.com/O9AhSnAlKn — Sthir Vichaar (@SthirVichaar) February 13, 2026

T20 WC 2026 Upset Alert Zimbabwe defeated 2021 T20 World Cup Champion Australia and won by 23 runs What an incredible performance and they bowled out Aussies on 146 runs only 😲 and defended the 169 total 👏 #AUSvsZIM #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup2026 #UPSET https://t.co/EFBRglIJzC pic.twitter.com/Y4DZmjmvDo — Vikas Kohli (@imvikaskohli) February 13, 2026

It’s Zimbabwe…. incredible performance history has been repeated historically by them huge congratulations 🔥🔥💯👏👏#ausvszim #T20WorldCup #Zimbabwe — Yash (@335Yash) February 13, 2026

Zimbabwe Beat Australia in 1983 and 2007.

Funfact both ICC tournaments won by India 😭

So #T20WC26 belongs to India 🎉#ausvszim — Dev Sharma (@SharmaDev90) February 13, 2026











Zimbabwe rode on Brian Bennett’s unbeaten 64 off 56 and a late surge from Sikandar Raza who chipped in with 25* off 13. Later, the bowlers and especially Blessing Muzarabani did let the Australian batters get the momentum required and kept the required rate in check, picking up wickets at regular intervals. Matt Renshaw was the lone warrior for Australia who struck 65 off 44.

“First of all, we’ve only got 13 able bodies on the… in the squad and then I went down. Creamer has got a slight split webbing, but nothing serious. We even asked Deion Ibrahim to put the kit on in case we need him. But I think Zimbabwe cricket is looking into the replacements and things like that. I’m sure they’ll be here for the next game because ideally in these conditions, you don’t know what’s going to happen, so you want 15 able bodies available for selection at every given time,” Sikandar Raza said after the match.

