T20 World Cup 2026: Aryan Dutt Backs Expansion, Calls More Teams "A Very Positive Step"

T20 World Cup 2026: Aryan Dutt Backs Expansion, Calls More Teams “A Very Positive Step”

The Netherlands have been placed in Group A, alongside India, Namibia, USA, and Pakistan. They will begin their campaign against Pakistan on Saturday in Colombo.

Aryan Dutt. (Photo Credits: Netherlands Cricket/X)
Aryan Dutt. (Photo Credits: Netherlands Cricket/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 10, 2026 00:09:33 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Aryan Dutt Backs Expansion, Calls More Teams “A Very Positive Step”

The last time the Netherlands played in the World Cup in India, they produced two major upsets by defeating South Africa and Bangladesh. Those victories showed the team’s fighting spirit and ability to compete against stronger sides. This time around, the Dutch haven’t had the start they needed as the side suffered a defeat against Pakistan in the first match in Colombo. It turned out to be a close encounter with the Asian side needing 29 in 12 balls. Faheem Ashraf held his nerves and smashed 24 runs in the penultimate over and eventually won the match in the 20th.  

Drawn into Group A alongside India, Namibia, the USA, and Pakistan, the Netherlands face a demanding path to the next stage. It is a challenging group, but also one that offers opportunities. 

Aryan Dutt, the right-arm bowler, spoke about the team’s preparations in an exclusive conversation with NewsX ahead of the start of the campaign. He also shared his feelings about returning to play in a World Cup in a country that holds special meaning for him, as it is where his parents come from. He said the experience makes the occasion even more emotional and memorable.



“We’ve been training really hard and putting a lot of focus on controlling the things we know we can do well. At this stage, it’s all about fine-tuning and nailing the final touches of our preparation. Everything has been going well so far—the conditions here haven’t been too challenging, and the overall environment has been positive. I’ve also been enjoying the recovery side of things,” he said.

As many as 20 teams will compete in the T20 World Cup 2026. Dutt believes that having more teams is a positive step, as it brings greater competition and gives more players and nations the chance to perform at the highest level. According to him, it also helps the game grow by making the tournament more exciting and inclusive.



“I think having more teams in the competition is a very positive step. It creates more opportunities for players, allows more talent to come through, and helps grow the game overall. The more chances players get to perform at this level, the better it is for the sport.”

The 22-year-old said that his family is extremely happy and has been very supportive throughout his cricketing journey. He added that their constant encouragement and presence give him confidence and motivation every time he steps onto the field.

“My family has been extremely happy and supportive throughout. They watch all my games and make the effort to come to most of them whenever possible. Having them here in India makes it even more special. Their presence gives me extra motivation, and it means a lot to be able to play in front of them and share these moments together,” Dutt concluded.

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 12:09 AM IST
Tags: Aryan Dutt Netherlands Cricket PAK vs NED t20 world cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Aryan Dutt Backs Expansion, Calls More Teams “A Very Positive Step”

QUICK LINKS