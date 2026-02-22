T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 22: Latest Standings as South Africa Beat India By 76 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

T20 World Cup 2026: The landscape of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage underwent a seismic shift on Sunday, Feb 21 as South Africa delivered a masterclass at the Narendra Modi Stadium. By thumping the defending champions, India, by a massive 76-run margin, the Proteas have not only claimed the top spot in Group 1 but have also thrown the qualification math into a frenzy.

Group 1: Proteas Reign, India Reels

South Africa’s dominance was total. After posting a competitive 187/7—anchored by a vintage David Miller half-century—their bowlers dismantled the Indian chase. India were bundled out for 111, a result that sees South Africa sit at the summit of Group 1 with two points and a towering Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.800.

For India, the situation is now critical. Sitting at the bottom of the table with an NRR of -3.800, Suryakumar Yadav’s men must win their remaining fixtures against Zimbabwe and the West Indies while hoping for a significant NRR recovery. Zimbabwe and the West Indies are yet to open their accounts, with their clash scheduled for February 23 in Mumbai.

Group 2: England Leads After Pallekele Prowess

In the day’s earlier fixture in Sri Lanka, England asserted their authority with a clinical 51-run victory over co-hosts Sri Lanka. The win puts the 2-time champs at the top of Group 2. Meanwhile, Pakistan and New Zealand remain tied in the middle after their opening encounter in Colombo was abandoned due to rain, leaving both sides with one point each.

Super 8 Points Table (as of Feb 22, 2026)

Group 1

Rank Team Played Won Lost Pts NRR 1 South Africa 1 1 0 2 +3.800 2 West Indies 0 0 0 0 0.000 3 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0.000 4 India 1 0 1 0 -3.800

Group 2

Rank Team Played Won Lost Pts NRR 1 England 1 1 0 2 +2.550 2 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 0.000 3 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 0.000 4 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 -2.550

The action now moves to Mumbai, where the West Indies take on the “giant-killers” Zimbabwe. A win for either side will further complicate India’s path to the semi-finals. In Group 2, all eyes are on the upcoming England vs. Pakistan clash in Pallekele, which could effectively decide the first semi-finalist from that pool.

Also Read: IND vs SA: India’s Semifinal Chances in Danger After 76-Run Loss vs South Africa? T20 World Cup 2026 Scenarios Explained