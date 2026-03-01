LIVE TV
T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on March 1: Final Standings as India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on March 1: Final Standings as India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

Stay updated with the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 points table as of March 1. Following India’s thrilling 5-wicket win over West Indies, find the final standings for Group 1 and Group 2, including semi-final qualifiers.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table on March 1: Final Standings as India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets. Photo: BCCI/ICC
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table on March 1: Final Standings as India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets. Photo: BCCI/ICC

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 1, 2026 23:31:31 IST

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on March 1: Final Standings as India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

T20 World Cup 2026: The Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 reached a dramatic conclusion on Sunday, March 1, at Eden Gardens, as India pulled off a sensational five-wicket victory over the West Indies. With this win, the Men in Blue have officially secured their place in the semi-finals, joining South Africa, England, and New Zealand in the final four. The high-stakes clash acted as a virtual quarter-final, with the winner advancing and the loser heading home.

Group 1: India Join Proteas in Knockouts

India’s victory moved them to 4 points, two behind South Africa, who finished at the top of the table. The Proteas remained unbeaten in the Super 8s, recently capping off their streak with a win over Zimbabwe. Despite the West Indies setting a massive target of 196 tonight, Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 97 ensured India crossed the line with four balls to spare. The West Indies, who started the stage strongly, finish third with 2 points, while Zimbabwe end their campaign at the bottom with zero wins.

Position Team Played Won Lost Points NRR
1 (Q) South Africa 3 3 0 6 +2.259
2 (Q) India 3 2 1 4 +0.106
3 West Indies 3 1 2 2 +0.993
4 Zimbabwe 3 0 3 0 -3.415

Group 2: England and New Zealand Advance

In Group 2, the standings were finalized yesterday after a series of tense encounters in Sri Lanka. England dominated the group, winning all three of their matches to finish with 6 points. New Zealand secured the second spot with 3 points, narrowly edging out Pakistan on Net Run Rate. Pakistan’s campaign ended in heartbreak; despite beating Sri Lanka in their final game, they failed to restrict the co-hosts enough to overtake the Kiwis’ NRR. Sri Lanka finished at the bottom of Group 2 without a win.

Position Team Played Won Lost Points NRR
1 (Q) England 3 3 0 6 +1.096
2 (Q) New Zealand 3 1 1 3 +1.390
3 Pakistan 3 1 1 3 -0.123
4 Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 -1.950

With the tables now settled, India is scheduled to face Group 2 toppers England in the second semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5. South Africa will go head-to-head with New Zealand on March 4 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 11:31 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on March 1: Final Standings as India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

