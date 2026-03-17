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Home > Sports News > ‘Heat of The Moment Mein ho Jaata Hai’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Conversation With Daryl Mitchell After Arshdeep Singh’s Bad Throw In T20 WC Final

‘Heat of The Moment Mein ho Jaata Hai’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Conversation With Daryl Mitchell After Arshdeep Singh’s Bad Throw In T20 WC Final

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that he apologised to New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell after Arshdeep Singh struck him with the ball during the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Daryl Mitchell was furious as Arshdeep walked off without apologizing. Suryakumar rushed to intervene. (Photo Credits: X)
Daryl Mitchell was furious as Arshdeep walked off without apologizing. Suryakumar rushed to intervene. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 17, 2026 19:29:21 IST

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‘Heat of The Moment Mein ho Jaata Hai’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Conversation With Daryl Mitchell After Arshdeep Singh’s Bad Throw In T20 WC Final

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh and New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell were involved in a heated exchange during the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad after the left-arm bowler fired a return throw in anger, which hit Mitchell. The throw agitated the New Zealand player before Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav intervened. 

Now the skipper has shared what exactly did he tell Mitchell after the incident. “Heat of the moment mein kabhi kabhi ho jaata hai (It happens sometimes). At that time you don’t fully understand what is happening. But later, I told paaji, that this is not how it happens. He then spoke to Mitchell and it was a light moment,” Suryakumar told PTI.

“He took it in his stride. But it was very important for me to go and tell Daryl Mitchell myself, because as a leader, what example you set on the ground, that is also very important. So I went and told him (Mitchell) the same thing, if Arshdeep did it deliberately, then I am sorry. And even if he did not do it deliberately, I am sorry,” he added.

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Later, the lCC fined Arshdeep 15% of his match fee and handed him one demerit point.

India Lift the Cup

India became the first team to successfully defend the T20 title. India posted a mammoth 255/5 in 20 overs after Sanju Samson struck a brilliant 89 while Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma notched up individual fifties. Shivam Dube too chipped in with some valuable runs. 

Later, it was Jasprit Bumrah’s exceptional bowling performance that pushed the Blackcaps on back foot as he picked up four wickets. 

India’s Third ICC Trophy on the Trot

Team India won their third trophy on the trot after they clinched the T20 World Cup 2024. The Men in Blue had won the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma while lifted the Champions Trophy in 2025 under the same skipper. The 2026 T20 World Cup win came under Suryakumar Yadav who joined the elite list along side Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni and Sharma. 

Kapil Dev had led India to 1983 World Cup win while Dhoni was the captain of the T20 side that won the 2007 World Cup and the ODI team that won the 2011 World Cup. 

Surya became the fourth Indian captain to win a World Cup. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 | ‘Sheesha Man’ For MS Dhoni? Ex-CSK Teammate’s Shocking Revelation About Thala Goes Viral

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 7:29 PM IST
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Tags: arshdeep singhDaryl MitchellIND vs NZindia vs new zealandsuryakumar yadavt20 world cup 2026

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‘Heat of The Moment Mein ho Jaata Hai’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Conversation With Daryl Mitchell After Arshdeep Singh’s Bad Throw In T20 WC Final

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‘Heat of The Moment Mein ho Jaata Hai’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Conversation With Daryl Mitchell After Arshdeep Singh’s Bad Throw In T20 WC Final
‘Heat of The Moment Mein ho Jaata Hai’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Conversation With Daryl Mitchell After Arshdeep Singh’s Bad Throw In T20 WC Final
‘Heat of The Moment Mein ho Jaata Hai’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Conversation With Daryl Mitchell After Arshdeep Singh’s Bad Throw In T20 WC Final
‘Heat of The Moment Mein ho Jaata Hai’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Conversation With Daryl Mitchell After Arshdeep Singh’s Bad Throw In T20 WC Final

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