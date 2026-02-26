LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: When Was the Last Semi-Final Without India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka?

T20 World Cup 2026: When Was the Last Semi-Final Without India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka have already bowed out of the T20 World Cup 2026 after losing both their Super 8 matches while India and Pakistan need some results to go their way to move ahead into the semifinals. When was the last time when all the three teams failed to qualify for the semis in a World Cup?

T20 World Cup 2026: Will India and Pakistan march ahead into the semis? (Photo Credits: AFP)
T20 World Cup 2026: Will India and Pakistan march ahead into the semis? (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 26, 2026 15:21:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026: When Was the Last Semi-Final Without India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka?

The Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 is going on with co-host Sri Lanka already out of the semifinals race. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side needs some permutations and combinations to go their way to go through while Pakistan’s chances are also very dim. 

While India need to win both their Super 8 fixtures against Zimbabwe and West Indies, they also need South Africa to beat West Indies to stay in contention. The Men in Blue earlier lost their first Super 8 match against South Africa. 

Pakistan, on the other side, lost their Super 8 match against England while their fixture against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. Pakistan also need to win their last Super 8 fixture against Sri Lanka with a bigger margin while need England to defeat New Zealand. 

You Might Be Interested In

As things stand, there are high likely chances that none between India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualify for the semis. 

When was the last time did this happen?

Well, as far as T20 World Cups are concerned, this would be the first instance if at all it happens. In all the editions so far, atleast one of the three teams has made it to the semifinals. 

ODI World Cups

In ODI World Cups, there has been just one occasion when all the three teams failed to qualify. In the 1975 World Cup that was held in England, the four semi-finalists were England, Australia, New Zealand and West Indies. The Caribbean side eventually lifted the trophy. 


India’s Performance in T20 World Cup 2026

India won all their group matches including the marquee clash against Pakistan in Colombo. The Men in Blue started off the Super 8 stage with a defeat against the Proteas making things for the defending champions. The home side’s chances will heavily rely upon the result of the match between West Indies and South Africa. India will hope that South Africa clinch a win against the Caribbean side and Zimbabwe. If this happens, South Africa will have three wins in three matches and they will march ahead. 

South Africa’s wins will hand India a genuine chance of moving ahead as they will then need to just win both their matches, get four points and end the Super 8 stage at number two spot. 

If South Africa lose to West Indies and defeat Zimbabwe, then Zimbabwe will be out of contention but India’s chances will then depend on the NRR. India will not only have to win both their matches but they will have to do it with a bigger margin.

Also Read: Not Sanju Samson! Ravi Shastri Backs 32-Year-Old Star For IND vs ZIM Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 3:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IND vs SApakistan cricketPakistan Cricket TeamSri Lanka cricketSri Lanka cricket Teamt20 world cup 2026team india

RELATED News

KKR Pacer Umran Malik Leaks 36 in One Over, 59 in Two During DY Patil T20 Cup Spell

ISL Row: Churchill Brothers Blocked from Entry Despite AIFF Backing

Stuttgart vs Celtic Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Europa League match on TV and Online

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns DY Patil Clash into Video Game with Blistering 331.58 Strike Rate

From Pitch to Power: Cristiano Ronaldo Secures 25% Of UD Almeria In Bold Business Investment

LATEST NEWS

Realme To Unveil Narzo Power 5G With 10,001 mAh Massive Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 And Sony IMX882 Sensor—Check All Features And Launch Date

Meerut Man Kills Wife’s Lover, Lights ‘Beedi’ In Front Of Police Before Surrender, Boasts About Murder On Video – Watch Viral Clip

Who Is Borge Brende? President And CEO Of World Economic Forum Who Resigned Over Links With Jeffrey Epstein; What Are Allegations Against Him

Agriculture To AI, UPI System: PM Modi Signs Multiple Cooperation Agreements To Strengthen India-Israel Relations During State Visit

NSSNET 2026: Registration Begins for Classes 6–7 Admissions, Important Dates And Direct Link Here

March 2026 Holiday Calendar India: Full List of Festivals, Long Weekends, Bank Holidays & School Closings

Dr Priti Adani Calls For Women To Anchor India’s Growth Story

GSEB Board Exams 2026 Begin for SSC and HSC Students, Check Key Exam-Day Guidelines Here

Virosh Ties The Knot: Age Difference Between Dear Comrade Stars Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Will Shock You

Who Is Amit Malhotra? The Media Veteran Taking Charge As JioStar’s Head Of International Business

T20 World Cup 2026: When Was the Last Semi-Final Without India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026: When Was the Last Semi-Final Without India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026: When Was the Last Semi-Final Without India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka?
T20 World Cup 2026: When Was the Last Semi-Final Without India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka?
T20 World Cup 2026: When Was the Last Semi-Final Without India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka?
T20 World Cup 2026: When Was the Last Semi-Final Without India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka?

QUICK LINKS