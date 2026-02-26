T20 World Cup 2026: When Was the Last Semi-Final Without India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka?

The Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 is going on with co-host Sri Lanka already out of the semifinals race. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side needs some permutations and combinations to go their way to go through while Pakistan’s chances are also very dim.

While India need to win both their Super 8 fixtures against Zimbabwe and West Indies, they also need South Africa to beat West Indies to stay in contention. The Men in Blue earlier lost their first Super 8 match against South Africa.

Pakistan, on the other side, lost their Super 8 match against England while their fixture against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. Pakistan also need to win their last Super 8 fixture against Sri Lanka with a bigger margin while need England to defeat New Zealand.

As things stand, there are high likely chances that none between India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualify for the semis.

When was the last time did this happen?

Well, as far as T20 World Cups are concerned, this would be the first instance if at all it happens. In all the editions so far, atleast one of the three teams has made it to the semifinals.

ODI World Cups

In ODI World Cups, there has been just one occasion when all the three teams failed to qualify. In the 1975 World Cup that was held in England, the four semi-finalists were England, Australia, New Zealand and West Indies. The Caribbean side eventually lifted the trophy.

The West Indies squad at the Prudential World Cup, taken before their opening group match against Pakistan at Edgbaston, June 7th 1975. Under the captaincy of Clive Lloyd they went on to win the tournament, retaining the trophy in 1979 (Patrick Eagar) pic.twitter.com/rmIMGl6xfc — Historic Cricket Pictures (@PictureSporting) June 7, 2025

Roy Fredericks hooks Dennis Lillee into the Tavern but in doing so slips and hits his wicket, World Cup final, June 21st 1975. None of the Australians seemed aware of this as they were following the ball, only realising as Fredericks started trudging off (Patrick Eagar) pic.twitter.com/qEJocNZt4z — Historic Cricket Pictures (@PictureSporting) June 21, 2025





Ken Kelly’s superb picture of England just failing to run out Gary Gilmour, England v Australia, World Cup semi-final, Leeds, June 18th 1975 pic.twitter.com/B5fq6d3bVl — Historic Cricket Pictures (@PictureSporting) June 18, 2025

The First World Champions Today in 1975, West Indies won the inaugural World Cup, with the help of their skipper who became the first player to score a hundred in World Cup Final. A 23 year old Viv Richards involved in 3 run outs of Australian playerspic.twitter.com/miLYhfcyu4 — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) June 21, 2025

India’s Performance in T20 World Cup 2026

India won all their group matches including the marquee clash against Pakistan in Colombo. The Men in Blue started off the Super 8 stage with a defeat against the Proteas making things for the defending champions. The home side’s chances will heavily rely upon the result of the match between West Indies and South Africa. India will hope that South Africa clinch a win against the Caribbean side and Zimbabwe. If this happens, South Africa will have three wins in three matches and they will march ahead.

South Africa’s wins will hand India a genuine chance of moving ahead as they will then need to just win both their matches, get four points and end the Super 8 stage at number two spot.

If South Africa lose to West Indies and defeat Zimbabwe, then Zimbabwe will be out of contention but India’s chances will then depend on the NRR. India will not only have to win both their matches but they will have to do it with a bigger margin.

