Home > Sports > Not Sanju Samson! Ravi Shastri Backs 32-Year-Old Star For IND vs ZIM Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Not Sanju Samson! Ravi Shastri Backs 32-Year-Old Star For IND vs ZIM Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Ravi Shastri has backed a 32-year-old star ahead of the IND vs ZIM clash, preferring him over Sanju Samson. The former India coach believes experience will be key in the crucial T20 World Cup 2026 clash.

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 26, 2026 14:04:14 IST

The Indian cricket team is all set to take on Zimbabwe in their second game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Men in Blue suffered a 76-run defeat against the South African cricket team and are now in desperate need to win their next two games – against Zimbabwe and West Indies, in order to qualify for the semi-final round.

Batting coach provides update on Rinku Singh’s availability

The IND vs ZIM match is a must-win match for the Suryakumar Yadav-led side, and thus, India is expected to make some changes in the playing XI. Rinku Singh, who left the Indian camp following a family emergency, has also sparked concerns about his availability for the crucial match. As per reports, Rinku has joined the Indian camp.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Chennai, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said, “And Rinku, his father wasn’t well so he went back and I think he is coming back today evening. So, hopefully he will be back today evening.” 

Ravi Shastri Backed Axar Patel And Washington Sundar Ahead Of IND vs ZIM Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

With his availability for the match confirmed, India’s selection dilemma now pertains to the spin unit. The Indian team management will have to make a selection call on whether they should bring back the vice-captain Axar Patel in place of Washington Sundar or include an extra specialist spinner in Kuldeep Yadav. The chances of Axar Patel’s inclusion in the playing XI are higher, considering Zimbabwe’s batting lineup features five right-handed batters in their top 7.

Meanwhile, speaking on the ICC Review Show, Ravi Shastri backed Axar Patel for his return to the playing XI, after he missed the previous game vs South Africa. In fact, Ravi Shastri also backed Washington Sundar in the playing XI.

“I think they have to bring him (Axar Patel) back. You need that experience. I would say play both (Patel and Sundar). Give yourself that extra option. Because on a given day, you’re bound to have one bowler who’s going to have an off day. Like, for example, Varun Chakravarthy on Sunday. He was not at his best, and he paid the price for it,” Ravi Shastri said.

“Now, if eight batters can’t do the job in T20 cricket, then something’s wrong, especially with that kind of firepower. Where you’re missing out is you’re not giving yourself that extra option of a bowler, which I think is important. Rinku Singh might have to miss out. But if he has to come in, he has to come in place of a specialist batter,” the former India head coach added.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 2:04 PM IST
