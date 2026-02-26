LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir: Auqib Nabi’s Brute Of A Ball Dismisses KL Rahul For 13 In Ranji Trophy 2026 Final – WATCH VIDEO

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir: Auqib Nabi’s Brute Of A Ball Dismisses KL Rahul For 13 In Ranji Trophy 2026 Final – WATCH VIDEO

Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi produced a peach to get KL Rahul for 13 in 2026 Ranji Trophy final.

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir: Auqib Nabi’s Brute Of A Ball Dismisses KL Rahul For 13 In Ranji Trophy 2026 Final - WATCH VIDEO (Image Credit: Auqib Nabi via Instagram)
Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir: Auqib Nabi’s Brute Of A Ball Dismisses KL Rahul For 13 In Ranji Trophy 2026 Final - WATCH VIDEO (Image Credit: Auqib Nabi via Instagram)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: February 26, 2026 13:18:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir: Auqib Nabi’s Brute Of A Ball Dismisses KL Rahul For 13 In Ranji Trophy 2026 Final – WATCH VIDEO

Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi bowled a brute of a delivery to get the decisive wicket of KL Rahul in the 2026 Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground in Hubli. The right-arm pacer sent down an unplayable delivery to send Rahul packing for 13, giving their side the first breakthrough.

Jammu & Kashmir make perfect use of DRS

The dismissal occurred in the 12th over of the innings as J&K captain Paras Dogra opted to bring Nabi for his second. With the ball from Nabi squaring Rahul up, it had taken the outside edge to the keeper but on-field umpire Rohan Pandit said not out. But J&K were convinced and replays showed that their decision to take the DRS was vindicated. There was a big spike and Rahul had to walk back.

Watch the video of the dismissal:

You Might Be Interested In

Meanwhile, J&K put on a strong batting performance after electing to bat first in the final. Shubham Pundir, who came in to bat in the 11th over after coming into bat following Qamran Iqbal’s dismissal for 6, scored a composed 121. The likes of Yawer Hasan (88), Dogra (70), Abdul Samad (61), Kanhaiya Wadhawan (70) and Sahil Lotra (72) had followed up with half-centuries.

In all, J&K batted for 173.1 overs to amass a strong total, putting Karnataka’s star-studded batting unit under pressure. At the time of writing this, Karnataka had also lost their skipper Devdutt Padikkal for 11 to leave them with a mountain to climb.

Also Read: IND vs ZIM: How Fans Can Travel Free on Chennai Metro for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match – Full Step-by-Step Guide

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 1:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2026 Ranji Trophy2026 Ranji Trophy FinalAuqib NabiJammukashmirkl rahulRanji TrophyShubham Pundir

RELATED News

Not Sanju Samson! Ravi Shastri Backs 32-Year-Old Star For IND vs ZIM Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘No Excuses, Just Deliver’ — India Legend’s Stern Message For Team India Ahead of IND vs ZIM

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: How Many Runs Must Team India Win By to Improve NRR In Chennai?

IND vs ZIM: How Fans Can Travel Free on Chennai Metro for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match – Full Step-by-Step Guide

IND vs ZIM | Why Abhishek Sharma Remains India’s X-Factor Despite Low Scores in T20 World Cup 2026

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Story 2 Faces Massive Setback: HC Stays Release Of Film, Asks CBFC To Examine Complaints

Battle Of Toilet Cleaners: Calcutta High Court Finds Spic Bottle ‘Virtually Identical’ To Harpic, Stops Godrej From Selling Similar Bottles

When Is Holi 2026? March 3 or March 4? Rare Lunar Eclipse After 100 Years – Check Holika Dahan Date, Muhurt, Pooja Vidhi, Sutak Time

CBSE Class 10 Computer Exam, Information technology And Artificial Intelligence exam on February 27 (Friday), 2026: Final Revision Strategy And Key Tips To Score High Marks

IPO In Focus: How To Check Your Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide

Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series: Enhnaced ANC, Hi-Fi Sound, And Transparent Clamshell, Check All Features And Price

Kuku TV Named “Best New ShortDrama App” at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025

What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony

Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause

The Man Who Wants to Give AI a Soul

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir: Auqib Nabi’s Brute Of A Ball Dismisses KL Rahul For 13 In Ranji Trophy 2026 Final – WATCH VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir: Auqib Nabi’s Brute Of A Ball Dismisses KL Rahul For 13 In Ranji Trophy 2026 Final – WATCH VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir: Auqib Nabi’s Brute Of A Ball Dismisses KL Rahul For 13 In Ranji Trophy 2026 Final – WATCH VIDEO
Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir: Auqib Nabi’s Brute Of A Ball Dismisses KL Rahul For 13 In Ranji Trophy 2026 Final – WATCH VIDEO
Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir: Auqib Nabi’s Brute Of A Ball Dismisses KL Rahul For 13 In Ranji Trophy 2026 Final – WATCH VIDEO
Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir: Auqib Nabi’s Brute Of A Ball Dismisses KL Rahul For 13 In Ranji Trophy 2026 Final – WATCH VIDEO

QUICK LINKS