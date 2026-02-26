LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Team India's Semifinal Road Clears — Virtual Quarterfinal Awaits on March 1 | Check All Details

T20 World Cup 2026: Team India’s Semifinal Road Clears — Virtual Quarterfinal Awaits on March 1 | Check All Details

India defeated Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match to keep their hope alive in the tournament. The Men in Blue will now play West Indies on Sunday in Kolkata and the winner of this match will march ahead.

Arshdeep Singh. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Arshdeep Singh. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 26, 2026 22:58:19 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Team India’s Semifinal Road Clears — Virtual Quarterfinal Awaits on March 1 | Check All Details

After a defeat against South Africa in the first Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026, India made a roaring comeback in the tournament with a comprehensive win by 72 runs against Zimbabwe in the second fixture. The Men in Blue will now face West Indies in a virtual quarter-final on in Kolkata. 

India registered a record-tumbling total of 256/4 in 20 overs after Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya hammered individual fifties while Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma made valuable contributions. 

Later, India restricted Zimbabwe to 184/6 runs and clinch a win. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for India as he returned with figures of 3/24 in 4 overs while Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube scalped one wicket apiece. Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett who has been in brilliant form continued his purple patch and struck 97*. His efforts though went in vain as Zimbabwe lost the match and bowed out of the tournament. 

How South Africa’s Win Helped India?

South Africa defeated West Indies by 9 wickets after chasing down 177 in just 16.1 overs. Their win gave India a genuine chance in the competition as they needed to win both their remaining matches to qualify for the semifinals. India defeated Zimbabwe convincingly and got off the mark in the Super 8 stage. West Indies also have two points in two matches.

Now, the two sides will lock horns on Sunday and the winner will etch two points taking the tally to four points and will register a place in the semis. 

Zimbabwe lost both their matches and have been eliminated. They will take on South Africa in New Delhi on Sunday in their final Super 8 fixture. 

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Unleashes Beast Mode vs ZIM in T20 World Cup Super 8 Clash; Mahieka Sharma’s Cute Reaction Breaks the Internet — WATCH VIDEO

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 10:58 PM IST
ind vs wi, IND vs ZIM, India vs West Indies, India vs Zimbabwe, t20 world cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Team India’s Semifinal Road Clears — Virtual Quarterfinal Awaits on March 1 | Check All Details

T20 World Cup 2026: Team India’s Semifinal Road Clears — Virtual Quarterfinal Awaits on March 1 | Check All Details
T20 World Cup 2026: Team India’s Semifinal Road Clears — Virtual Quarterfinal Awaits on March 1 | Check All Details
T20 World Cup 2026: Team India’s Semifinal Road Clears — Virtual Quarterfinal Awaits on March 1 | Check All Details
T20 World Cup 2026: Team India’s Semifinal Road Clears — Virtual Quarterfinal Awaits on March 1 | Check All Details

QUICK LINKS