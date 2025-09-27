LIVE TV
Home > Sports > "Team has good combination…": Rajeev Shukla confident of India winning Asia Cup by defeating Pakistan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 15:02:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla has lauded the Indian team for their strong performance in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup and expressed confidence that the team will win the title.

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Stadium on September 28.

This will be the first-ever Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan in the tournament’s 41-year history, adding an extra layer of excitement to the clash. India has defeated Pakistan twice in this edition of Asia Cup.

Shukla said the team has a good combination. India have remained undefeated in the tournament.

“Our team has performed brilliantly in the #AsiaCup2025. The team has a good combination. I am very confident that we will be the Asia Cup Champions and lift the Cup. Best wishes to Team India,” Shukla told ANI.

India dominated Pakistan in the group stage match, cruising to a seven-wicket victory, thanks to Kuldeep Yadav’s match-winning spell of 3/18.

In the Super 4s showdown, Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 74 off 39 balls dismantled Pakistan’s bowling attack, paving the way for a convincing six-wicket win for India.

For India, Abhishek Sharma has been the best batter of the tournament so far. Abhishek notched his third successive fifty during the Asia Cup, bashing Sri Lanka all over the park in their final Super Four clash on Friday, scoring an eye-catching 61 in 31 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. He struck at the rate of 196.77.

In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav has been impressive leveraging his variations to outsmart batters. He currently tops the wicket-takers’ list with 13 wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 6.05.

Indian squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Abhishek Sharmaasia cup 2025bcciindia vs pakistankuldeep yadavRajeev Shuklat20-asia-cup

