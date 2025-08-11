LIVE TV
Home > Sports > The Missing Midfielder That Could Tilt The Balance In Tottenham's Favor

The Missing Midfielder That Could Tilt The Balance In Tottenham’s Favor

Joao Neves, a vital PSG midfielder who was sent off during the Club World Cup final, has been suspended by Tottenham Hotspur, meaning he will not be available when the team plays in the UEFA Super Cup Final.

Although Thomas Frank, the Spurs' new manager, will be eager to capitalise on Neves' absence, his club lacks depth after finishing seventeenth in the Premier League the previous season.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 11, 2025 04:33:54 IST

This is welcome news to Tottenham Hotspur as Paris Saint Germain will miss the services of the influential Joao Neves as he is suspended ahead of the UEFA Super Cup Final. According to reports, the red card awarded to the midfielder in the Club World Cup final will make him miss the present high stakes game, as well as PSG first match in the domestic Ligue 1.

What’s next after Super Cup?

The fact that Neves is missing is a big plus to Spurs, particularly, with their new manager Thomas Frank who shall desire to take advantage of the opening match by the Titans. His first competitive match in the reins will be the UEFA Super Cup, August 13, and losing a key midfield player of the PSG will tip the equation in their favor. The game is not an ordinary curtain raiser, it is a silverware battle. The 2025 Super Cup is an intercontinental football club competition between PSG and Spurs, Champions League and Europa League champions respectively, will face each other in the first club encounter in club history at Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy on 13 August 2025.

Team news

Although Tottenham has been performing well in the European competition, their performance in the domestic league Premier League, last season, was not near the best as they ended up in the 17th place. They have lost marquee players in Son Heung-min and, with James Maddison sidelined with a long term injury, squad depth is an issue. At the same time PSG come with an exhausting yet successful season. There was an immediate recovery in the preseason; their Champions League win was complemented with a rapid turnaround of preseason; the Champions League didn t resume until August 6. The club is also working to conclude major transactions, new goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier is already confirmed, defender Illia Zabarnyi is likely to arrive soon, which may give the team even more advantages before the confrontation. 

Looking to keep the fans that could not make it to Italy satisfied, PSG have arranged a live screening of the game on large screens at Parc des Princes where supporters will still have an atmospheric experience. 

