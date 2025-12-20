Third Ashes Test: Harry Brook Falls To Nathan Lyon, Australia’s Victory In Sight

On the fourth day of the Third Test at the Adelaide Oval, Australia was still very much in control of the match as England was trying to reach an unbelievable target of 435 runs which would be the highest successful chase in Test history. After getting rid of the English batsmen for 349 in their first innings, the Australian bowlers did not let up the pressure on the English batsmen and Nathan Lyon took a very important wicket. Lyon got rid of Harry Brook, thus, putting an end to a promising England innings and making the Australians’ grip over the match even stronger as the hosts were already looking forward to victory.

Harry Brook Falls To Nathan Lyon, Watch Video

The English team started day four already in a very difficult position, still needing some 300 runs to win and having only four wickets left and although Zak Crawley and a few other batters had earlier in the Test put up some resistance, regular wickets kept reeling England. Lyon’s bowling still proved effective as he kept adding to his wickets and sonified the English batting order while Pat Cummins and the rest of the Australian attack were unyielding in the pressure they exerted. With each passing hour on the day, England’s aspirations of succeeding in a historic chase among all others, were getting dimmer and dimmer, as Australia was left in a position of total control not just over the current match but also over the entire Ashes series.







Third Ashes Test: Australia Close To Victory

Australia has been supported by powerful batting contributions during the whole Test match, one of which is the not out score of 142 by Travis Head and another one hundred by Alex Carey, thus giving their bowlers plenty of runs to protect. With Lyon taking important wickets and Australia being in control in every aspect, England has a tough task to make this Test a draw. A very big change would be needed for the opposite to happen, the home team is already very near the win and the Ashes are to be kept in this convincing performance in Adelaide.

