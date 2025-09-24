LIVE TV
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
Home > Sports > "Tiger kaun?": Shaheen Afridi forgets Bangladesh's popular nickname leading to hilarious moment

"Tiger kaun?": Shaheen Afridi forgets Bangladesh's popular nickname leading to hilarious moment

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 21:45:10 IST

Dubai [UAE], September 24 (ANI): Pakistan’s premier quick Shaheen Shah Afridi blanked out, leading to a hilarious moment after he briefly forgot Bangladesh’s famous cricketing nickname, the Tigers, ahead of the Super Fours fixture between the two sides on Thursday in Dubai.

On the eve of the final Super Fours fixture for both sides, a reporter quizzed Shaheen about the possibility of Pakistan persisting with the same XI against the “Tigers”. Puzzled, the left-arm speedster asked, “Tiger kaun?” (Who’s Tiger?).

Someone in the room clarified that Tigers refer to “Bangladesh”, Shaheen quickly smiled and replied, “Ohh, Bangladesh, sorry”. He then laughed and responded to the query related to the final XI and said, “Mai head coach se puch lunga, sorry mujhe nahi pata.” (I’ll ask the head coach, sorry I don’t know).

Bangladesh boast a dreadful record against Pakistan in T20Is, winning five and losing 20 out of their 25 meetings. Yet, Bangladesh would back itself considering the 2-1 series victory they orchestrated against the Men in Green on home turf back in July.

With past results in mind, Shaheen outlined the threat posed by Bangladesh, which stems from their current form. Shaheen believes that if Pakistan is to outdo Bangladesh, the entire team will need to outfox them in all facets of the game.

“Bangladesh is a good team and has been playing quite well recently. Obviously, whenever we play matches against such teams, we need to deliver the first punch ourselves and not give them any opportunity,” he said.

“Yes, we have to play good cricket at all three stages, and after that, there’s the next game. Our focus is on the Bangladesh game and how to approach it,” he added.

Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Asia Cuppakistanpakistan-vs-bangladeshshaheen-shah-afridisuper-fourstigers

QUICK LINKS