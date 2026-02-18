Tiger Woods Keeps Masters Dream Alive Amid Back Surgery Recovery

Tiger Woods is keeping hope alive for a return to the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club this April, even as he continues to recover from back surgery without a firm timetable for competitive play.

When asked directly whether the Masters was no longer a realistic option, Woods made it clear that he has not ruled it out. While he stopped short of confirming participation, his response signaled that Augusta remains firmly on his radar. Any final decision, however, will depend on how his body responds in the coming weeks. Woods addressed his recovery while attending the Genesis Invitational in California, where he serves as tournament host. The 15-time major champion underwent surgery in October to replace a disc in his back, the latest procedure in a long history of physical setbacks. Now 50, Woods acknowledged that the rehabilitation process has been steady but demanding.

He explained that progress has moved from short-game drills to full-swing practice, yet lingering soreness continues to be the primary obstacle. Adjusting to a replaced disc takes time, and Woods admitted that recovery may be slower at this stage of his career. Still, he emphasized that the goal remains to return at a level capable of competing against the world’s best. Augusta carries profound significance in Woods’ legacy. He has claimed five Masters titles there, beginning with his historic 1997 breakthrough that reshaped modern golf. His most recent triumph in 2019 marked one of the sport’s most celebrated comebacks, ending an 11-year major drought.

With eligibility for the Champions Tour now an option, Woods acknowledged that alternative competitive pathways exist, including formats that may reduce physical strain. For now, though, his focus remains on recovery. Whether he tees it up at Augusta in April will ultimately hinge on health, preparation, and timing—three factors that will determine if another chapter can be written at a course so central to his career.

