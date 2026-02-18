LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Tiger Woods Keeps Masters Dream Alive Amid Back Surgery Recovery

Tiger Woods Keeps Masters Dream Alive Amid Back Surgery Recovery

Tiger Woods has not ruled out playing the Masters Tournament, saying recovery progress will determine whether he returns to Augusta National Golf Club this April.

Tiger Woods (Image Credits : X)
Tiger Woods (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 18, 2026 20:09:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tiger Woods Keeps Masters Dream Alive Amid Back Surgery Recovery

Tiger Woods is keeping hope alive for a return to the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club this April, even as he continues to recover from back surgery without a firm timetable for competitive play.

When asked directly whether the Masters was no longer a realistic option, Woods made it clear that he has not ruled it out. While he stopped short of confirming participation, his response signaled that Augusta remains firmly on his radar. Any final decision, however, will depend on how his body responds in the coming weeks. Woods addressed his recovery while attending the Genesis Invitational in California, where he serves as tournament host. The 15-time major champion underwent surgery in October to replace a disc in his back, the latest procedure in a long history of physical setbacks. Now 50, Woods acknowledged that the rehabilitation process has been steady but demanding.

He explained that progress has moved from short-game drills to full-swing practice, yet lingering soreness continues to be the primary obstacle. Adjusting to a replaced disc takes time, and Woods admitted that recovery may be slower at this stage of his career. Still, he emphasized that the goal remains to return at a level capable of competing against the world’s best. Augusta carries profound significance in Woods’ legacy. He has claimed five Masters titles there, beginning with his historic 1997 breakthrough that reshaped modern golf. His most recent triumph in 2019 marked one of the sport’s most celebrated comebacks, ending an 11-year major drought.

You Might Be Interested In

With eligibility for the Champions Tour now an option, Woods acknowledged that alternative competitive pathways exist, including formats that may reduce physical strain. For now, though, his focus remains on recovery. Whether he tees it up at Augusta in April will ultimately hinge on health, preparation, and timing—three factors that will determine if another chapter can be written at a course so central to his career.

Also Read: No-Cookie Era Begins: LeBron James Makes Championship Statement as Los Angeles Lakers Bank on Vintage Greatness in Playoff Push

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 8:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: augusta national clubchampions tourgolfTiger woods

RELATED News

No-Cookie Era Begins: LeBron James Makes Championship Statement as Los Angeles Lakers Bank on Vintage Greatness in Playoff Push

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha Loses His Cool After Dismissal, Heated Clash With Mike Hesson Caught On Camera — VIDEO

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Doha Open Online, TV Channel in USA, India, UK, Brazil, Australia & More

PAK vs NAM: Was Babar Azam ‘Protected’? Fans Slam Pakistan Team Management’s Strategy in T20 World Cup 2026 Clash vs Namibia

ICC T20I Rankings: Ishan Kishan Climbs, Abhishek Sharma And Varun Chakravarthy Reign — India’s T20I Supremacy Grows

LATEST NEWS

Tiger Woods Keeps Masters Dream Alive Amid Back Surgery Recovery

Galgotias University Memes Explode Online After Professor Neha Singh’s ‘Orion’ Robot Dog And Soccer Drone Claims Go Viral

Hyderabad Horror: 30-Year-Old Techie Murdered By Ex-Husband Weeks After Her 2nd Marriage, Stabbed And Bludgeoned With A Flower Pot Inside Home

Ramadan 2026 Start Date: Will India Begin Fasting On Feb 19? Check Sehri And Iftar Times For Major Cities

National Sugar Institute Recruitment 2026: Check Qualification, Eligibility, Application Fee And Key Details

‘Indian Dog’: 22-Year-Old Indian Sikh Nurse Left With Bleeding Nose After Alleged Racial Attack At Australia Gym, Says, ‘I Don’t Feel Safe After This’

Galgotias University Blames “Ill-Informed” Faculty Neha Singh For China Robodog Row At AI Summit As Her “Your 6 Can Be My 9” Remark Goes Viral

Rishi Sunak At AI Impact Summit 2026: ‘There’s Enormous Optimism And Trust’ In India, West Still Dominated By Anxiety Over AI

Ventura AirConnect Launches Flights Between Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, and Other Cities

Will Home Loan Relief Continue In 2026 After 125 BPS Repo Rate Cuts In 2025?

Tiger Woods Keeps Masters Dream Alive Amid Back Surgery Recovery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tiger Woods Keeps Masters Dream Alive Amid Back Surgery Recovery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tiger Woods Keeps Masters Dream Alive Amid Back Surgery Recovery
Tiger Woods Keeps Masters Dream Alive Amid Back Surgery Recovery
Tiger Woods Keeps Masters Dream Alive Amid Back Surgery Recovery
Tiger Woods Keeps Masters Dream Alive Amid Back Surgery Recovery

QUICK LINKS