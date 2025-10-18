LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Tri Series Will Go On As Per Schedule' Pakistan Cricket Board On Afghanistan's Boycott

The Tri Nation T20I Series will go ahead as planned despite Afghanistan’s withdrawal after an airstrike that killed three of its cricketers, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Pakistan and Sri Lanka are confirmed participants, and the PCB is looking to invite a different team to take Afghanistan’s spot.

The Three Players Who Lost Their Lives. (Image Credit: ACBofficials via X)
The Three Players Who Lost Their Lives. (Image Credit: ACBofficials via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 18, 2025 14:58:13 IST

The decision of the withdrawal of Afghanistan is based on a tragic event, three Afghan cricketers died in a reported cross border military attack in Paktika province and ACB decided to withdraw from the series in protest.

Pakistan Cricket Board On Tri Series Despite Afghanistan’s Boycott

Although the political and emotional situation surrounding the event is strained, the PCB has been quick to underscore the fact that Pakistan and Sri Lanka are serious players and that the series is one of the main actions in the countdown to the 2026 T20 World Cup. The PCB in their formal communication said that the series was on schedule, although there may have been an invitation of an associate member or other full member team to occupy the vacancy left by Afghanistan. The countries such as Nepal or the UAE have been reported as some of the options under consideration, however, preference is to select full member teams where feasible.

Which Team Is Replacing Afghanistan In Tri Series?

This is a very important series in case of Pakistan cricket. It provides home practice conditions for matches as they prepare to the international stage. The white ball talent of the Pakistani will be put on tri nation competitive pressure and the board has not suggested any change in its own calendar despite the withdrawal. In the meantime, the move by Afghanistan highlights the persistence of the role of geopolitical developments that affect sports particularly in those areas that have weak diplomacy and inter country strains. What stands out to the fans of cricket is that although the constituents of the tournament might change, the series will stay on and offer quality high level T20I matches before the larger tournaments. Such stakeholders as broadcasters, sponsors and fans will be keen to the announcement of the replacement team and any subsequent repercussions of Afghanistan exit.

