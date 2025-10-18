India vs Australia Series Pre Booked In Record Time, Tickets Sold Over…

LIVE TV
More than 1.75 lakh tickets have already been purchased for the India vs Australia white ball series in the near future, demonstrating huge fan enthusiasm and excitement surrounding the high voltage rivalry. The ticket sales illustrate the longstanding popularity of the India Australia rivalry and the significant worldwide following of both teams.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

The expectation surrounding the next India Australia white ball series has already hit the levels of fever with over 175,000 tickets already sold in advance of the first ODI on October 19, 2025. The volume of sales of the tickets is a sign of the general excitement over one of the most legendary rivalries in the history of cricket, and reflects the appeal of both teams, as well as the appearances of such established players as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who will be the central figures.

India vs Australia Tickets

The number of over 1,75,000 according to a press release by Cricket Australia is cumulative in the number of the ticket sales in various venues in Australia. The facilities encompass big stadia in which the number of seats and the passion ensure an enthusiastic atmosphere during games. The tour has a kick off of a three match ODI series and a five match T20I series itself, which will provide the fans with much to look forward to. All rounder Indian Axar Patel, referring to the build-up as electric, said ‘India and Australia always make the best out of each other. This place is a great one and we are anticipating an intense series.’ The mixture of well known teams, super stars, the up and coming stars and the stakes that the competition offers appear to have warped the fans to book their tickets long before.

India vs Australia white ball series

To the teams, this rush of interest gives the teams an extra push and a reminder of the spotlight within which the teams would be playing. India has also incorporated veterans as well as new talent in the touring team, and it is willing to participate in different formats. The popularity of the tickets also highlights the fact that sport business measures, fan interactivity, and stadium experience are significant in current cricket. The initial episode will have everyone watching the pressure that both parties handle under a high profile, fully packed situation. As the tickets will be flying and the energy will be growing, fans will wish to have memorable contests, excellent performances, and moments that will be remembered long after the final ball.

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 2:00 PM IST
