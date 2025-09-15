UAE vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match 7 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch UAE vs Oman Live Telecast On Tv And Online
UAE vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match 7 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch UAE vs Oman Live Telecast On Tv And Online

UAE and Oman on September 15 in Abu Dhabi is a do or die skirmish in the Asia Cup 2025 as both teams have been left reeling after poor defeats in their respective openers. UAE were bowled out for just 57 runs against India while Oman managed just 67 runs chasing a target of 160 set by Pakistan.

On September 15, at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman will have a must win game in the Group A of the Asia Cup 2025. The two sides have lost their respective opener matches by huge margins with UAE being bowled out at 57 against India, and Oman crashing out to 67 in pursuit of 160 by Pakistan. Defeat in this game would certainly terminate the ambition of both parties to reach the Super Four.

UAE’s Opening Match Asia Cup 2025

The introduction of the UAE was a fiasco. India batted out their list, and Kuldeep Yadav had 4 wickets at only 7 runs and Shivam Dube added 3 others. It required only 27 balls to accomplish the chase, which is among the shortest in T20 International games. The loss did not only demoralize them but it left their net run rate well below zero -10.483, and this was a must win game against Oman. 



When and Where To Watch UAE vs Oman Live?

The match will start at 5:30 PM IST and in India it will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and it is also available on SonyLIV. 

Oman’s Opening Match Asia Cup 2025

The campaign by Oman has not been much better. The batsmen of Pakistan established a good total of 160/7 in their game and the leadership was taken by Mohammad Haris, as Omani batters were in a poor form, they lost their early batters and they failed to establish partnerships. Their net run rate is also negatively positioned in a very high manner leaving them in a very precarious position. Overall, UAE vs Oman is a game of high stakes as the annihilation of one side is imminent. In the case of the two teams, it now becomes about character, performance in times of pressure and reducing errors. This is a win of over three points, a survival win.

