UAE vs OMA Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XI Of UAE vs Oman
UAE vs OMA Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XI Of UAE vs Oman

UAE and Oman are set to do battle in Match 7 of the Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, both desperate to experience their first victory of the tournament after suffering heavy defeats in their respective openers.

(Image Credit: ACC via X)

Published: September 15, 2025 15:22:20 IST

On September 15, UAE and Oman plays the match 7 of Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The two teams are also in need of the first win in the tournament after being beaten in their initial matches. UAE was flattened by India who bowled out and got 57, and Oman were bowled out at 67 in pursuit of the 160 made by Pakistan. Such confrontation is vital when the defeated in this case can easily lose their Super Four aspirations. 

Recent Form And Head to Head Of UAE vs Oman

Batting in UAE collapsed in their opener and the only ones who had slight resistance were Alishan Sharafu 22 off 17 and Muhammad Waseem 19 off 22. In their game against Pakistan, Oman also had their shining moments with their bowlers but the batting failed which is a weakness that has been recorded. In the past, UAE and Oman have engaged in nine games in the T20Is, where UAE has won five, and four have been won by Oman, which indicates that these two are fairly evenly matched teams. 

Predicted Playing XI Of UAE vs Oman

The expected UAE XI is captain Mohammed Waseem, Alishan Sharafu, Zohaib Khan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh. For Oman, the names you want to remember are Jatinder Singh (captain), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Hassnain Shah.

Players To Look Out For In UAE vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 

Excellent players who are making predictions of the successful performance in the games include Hammad Mirza of Oman since he is their best batter whose scorecards indicate the potential in previous games and Aamir Kaleem because his spin bowling showed a performance last time when he played against Pakistan. Haider Ali is a strong bowling pick on the side of UAE, he strikes well on the wicket.

Also Read: UAE vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match 7 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch UAE vs Oman Live Telecast On Tv And Online

QUICK LINKS