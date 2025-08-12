LIVE TV
Home > Sports > A UFC Fight At The White House? Here’s What We Know

Dana White confirmed UFC's new streaming deal with Paramount+ worth $1.1 billion annually and announced a Fourth of July fight at the White House. Plans include revamped programming, stronger fighter pay, and ambitions to rival major sports leagues for global dominance.

UFC has signed a $1.1B-a-year deal with Paramount+, and is planning an Independence Day fight on the White House lawn, aiming to rethink sport's pecking order. (Photo: X/@danawhite)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 12, 2025 22:31:24 IST

UFC CEO Dana White announced a major new broadcast deal: starting in 2026, all UFC cards will stream on Paramount+, with select numbered events simulcast on CBS, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Tuesday. The seven-year deal is reportedly worth an estimated $1.1 billion per year, nearly doubling ESPN’s current $550 million annual coverage.

White praised the arrangement, saying, “When you talk about Paramount, … they’re brilliant businessmen, very aggressive, risk takers… these are the kind of guys that I like to be in business with.”

Reports suggest Paramount is seeking to simplify access by offering everything via Paramount+ (priced between $7.99 and $12.99/month) and explore global rights in the future.

UFC at the White House? White Says ‘Absolutely’

Just hours after the announcement of the deal, White confirmed plans to bring a UFC Fourth of July fight card to the White House “south lawn, live on CBS.” The unique event would celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. “It’s absolutely going to happen,” White told AP.

The UFC CEO is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka in Washington on August 28 to finalise logistics, the report said.

What’s Next for UFC’s New Era

With the Paramount deal live, UFC matchmakers are reportedly planning the debut Paramount+ card. 

Hinting at future programming shifts, White reportedly said, “We haven’t figured that out yet but we will”, in remarks that are seen as a reference to start times and existing series like The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White’s Contender Series.

Fighter pay is expected to grow too.

“It will affect fighter pay, big time,” White told the US-based news agency, adding, “From deal-to-deal, fighter pay has grown, too. Every time we win, everybody wins.”

Wary of assertions that pay-per-view (PPV) is dying, White further told AP, “It has definitely not run its course,” while also noting PPV events into ESPN contract’s end and future ventures including a new boxing platform.

UFC Eyes Wider Dominance

Stressing that UFC’s not just for fighting supremacy, White revealed his vision, telling the publication, “You have the NFL, the NBA, the UFC, and soccer globally… We are coming. We’re coming for all of them.”

