US Open 2025: Alcaraz, Venus, And Rising Stars Headline Action Packed Day 2 At Flushing Meadows

The second day of the 2025 US Open promises high-stakes drama as Grand Slam champions and fresh faces light up the courts at Flushing Meadows. Monday’s singles schedule is stacked with marquee matchups, including Carlos Alcaraz’s opener against big-serving Reilly Opelka and a much-anticipated return for Venus Williams. With rising Canadian talent Victoria Mboko also making her debut, Day 2 blends nostalgia, power, and fresh promise.

Alcaraz Begins Redemption Run Against Opelka

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz begins his quest for redemption after a surprise second-round exit in 2024. He faces American Reilly Opelka, who returns from injury with one of the most intimidating serves on tour. It will be their first career meeting.

“It’s going to be really difficult playing Opelka,” Alcaraz admitted. “I need to stay focused on the return and find rhythm early.”

With Jannik Sinner looming as a potential future opponent, Alcaraz is also eyeing a deeper run to potentially set up another blockbuster showdown. Their rivalry has intensified after Sinner’s Wimbledon win, and fans are hoping for a third Grand Slam final between the two.

Venus Williams Returns at 45 to Face Muchova

Venus Williams makes a spirited return to the US Open main draw at age 45, facing 11th seed Karolina Muchova under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium. After a 16-month hiatus, Venus earned her wildcard by defeating Peyton Stearns in straight sets, becoming the oldest WTA match winner in over 20 years.

“It won’t be easy. I know I’ll have to fight for every match, but I’m ready,” Venus said, embracing her role as both legend and underdog.

Victoria Mboko Makes Grand Slam Debut After Breakout Month

Canadian teen Victoria Mboko, fresh off her stunning WTA title at the Canadian Open, makes her Grand Slam main draw debut against former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

“These past two weeks have been insane,” Mboko said. “Winning a title and now playing the US Open it’s surreal.”

US Open 2025: Day 2 Full Singles Schedule (Monday, August 25) IST

Arthur Ashe Stadium

9:00 p.m. – (6) Madison Keys vs Renata Zarazua

10:30 p.m. – (17) Frances Tiafoe vs Yoshihito Nishioka

4:30 a.m. (Aug 26) – Venus Williams vs (11) Karolina Muchova

6:30 a.m. (Aug 26) – Reilly Opelka vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz

Louis Armstrong Stadium

8:30 p.m. – Barbora Krejcikova vs (22) Victoria Mboko

10:30 p.m. – Federico Agustin Gomez vs (5) Jack Draper

4:30 a.m. (Aug 26) – Sebastian Ofner vs (12) Casper Ruud

6:30 a.m. (Aug 26) – Alycia Parks vs (5) Mirra Andreeva

Grandstand

8:30 p.m. – (PR) Petra Kvitova vs Diane Parry

8:30 p.m. – Joao Fonseca vs Miomir Kecmanovic

12:30 a.m. (Aug 26) – Botic van de Zandschulp vs (11) Holger Rune

12:30 a.m. (Aug 26) – Anna Bondar vs (12) Elina Svitolina

Stadium 17

8:30 p.m. – Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Korda

8:30 p.m. – (9) Elena Rybakina vs (WC) Julieta Pareja

8:30 p.m. – (15) Daria Kasatkina vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse

2:30 a.m. (Aug 26) – (9) Karen Khachanov vs (WC) Nishesh Basavareddy

