LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > US Open 2025: Alcaraz, Venus, And Rising Stars Headline Action Packed Day 2 At Flushing Meadows

US Open 2025: Alcaraz, Venus, And Rising Stars Headline Action Packed Day 2 At Flushing Meadows

Day 2 of the US Open 2025 features top stars and rising talents, including Carlos Alcaraz facing Reilly Opelka, Venus Williams returning at 45 against Karolina Muchova, and Canadian teen Victoria Mboko making her Grand Slam debut. A full schedule of singles matches promises a thrilling day in New York.

US Open 2025 (Image Credit - X)
US Open 2025 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last updated: August 25, 2025 14:15:33 IST

The second day of the 2025 US Open promises high-stakes drama as Grand Slam champions and fresh faces light up the courts at Flushing Meadows. Monday’s singles schedule is stacked with marquee matchups, including Carlos Alcaraz’s opener against big-serving Reilly Opelka and a much-anticipated return for Venus Williams. With rising Canadian talent Victoria Mboko also making her debut, Day 2 blends nostalgia, power, and fresh promise.

Alcaraz Begins Redemption Run Against Opelka

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz begins his quest for redemption after a surprise second-round exit in 2024. He faces American Reilly Opelka, who returns from injury with one of the most intimidating serves on tour. It will be their first career meeting.

“It’s going to be really difficult playing Opelka,” Alcaraz admitted. “I need to stay focused on the return and find rhythm early.”

With Jannik Sinner looming as a potential future opponent, Alcaraz is also eyeing a deeper run to potentially set up another blockbuster showdown. Their rivalry has intensified after Sinner’s Wimbledon win, and fans are hoping for a third Grand Slam final between the two.

Venus Williams Returns at 45 to Face Muchova

Venus Williams makes a spirited return to the US Open main draw at age 45, facing 11th seed Karolina Muchova under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium. After a 16-month hiatus, Venus earned her wildcard by defeating Peyton Stearns in straight sets, becoming the oldest WTA match winner in over 20 years.

“It won’t be easy. I know I’ll have to fight for every match, but I’m ready,” Venus said, embracing her role as both legend and underdog.

Victoria Mboko Makes Grand Slam Debut After Breakout Month

Canadian teen Victoria Mboko, fresh off her stunning WTA title at the Canadian Open, makes her Grand Slam main draw debut against former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

“These past two weeks have been insane,” Mboko said. “Winning a title and now playing the US Open it’s surreal.”

US Open 2025: Day 2 Full Singles Schedule (Monday, August 25) IST

Arthur Ashe Stadium

  • 9:00 p.m. – (6) Madison Keys vs Renata Zarazua
  • 10:30 p.m. – (17) Frances Tiafoe vs Yoshihito Nishioka
  • 4:30 a.m. (Aug 26) – Venus Williams vs (11) Karolina Muchova
  • 6:30 a.m. (Aug 26) – Reilly Opelka vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz

Louis Armstrong Stadium

  • 8:30 p.m. – Barbora Krejcikova vs (22) Victoria Mboko
  • 10:30 p.m. – Federico Agustin Gomez vs (5) Jack Draper
  • 4:30 a.m. (Aug 26) – Sebastian Ofner vs (12) Casper Ruud
  • 6:30 a.m. (Aug 26) – Alycia Parks vs (5) Mirra Andreeva

Grandstand

  • 8:30 p.m. – (PR) Petra Kvitova vs Diane Parry
  • 8:30 p.m. – Joao Fonseca vs Miomir Kecmanovic
  • 12:30 a.m. (Aug 26) – Botic van de Zandschulp vs (11) Holger Rune
  • 12:30 a.m. (Aug 26) – Anna Bondar vs (12) Elina Svitolina

Stadium 17

  • 8:30 p.m. – Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Korda
  • 8:30 p.m. – (9) Elena Rybakina vs (WC) Julieta Pareja
  • 8:30 p.m. – (15) Daria Kasatkina vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse
  • 2:30 a.m. (Aug 26) – (9) Karen Khachanov vs (WC) Nishesh Basavareddy

Also Read: NBA: Golden State Warriors Sign Taevion Kinsey In Strategic Depth Move Ahead Of 2025–26 Season

Tags: us openUS open 2025

RELATED News

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Chess: Goa Declared The Official Host For The FIDE World Cup 2025
Charles Leclerc Backs Lewis Hamilton Amid Ferrari Struggles: ‘Too Early to Judge’
Jack Draper Advances at U.S. Open As Coleman Wong Makes History for Hong Kong
Venus Williams’ US Open Comeback Ends In Hard-Fought Loss To Karolína Muchová

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
US Open 2025: Alcaraz, Venus, And Rising Stars Headline Action Packed Day 2 At Flushing Meadows

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Open 2025: Alcaraz, Venus, And Rising Stars Headline Action Packed Day 2 At Flushing Meadows

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Open 2025: Alcaraz, Venus, And Rising Stars Headline Action Packed Day 2 At Flushing Meadows
US Open 2025: Alcaraz, Venus, And Rising Stars Headline Action Packed Day 2 At Flushing Meadows
US Open 2025: Alcaraz, Venus, And Rising Stars Headline Action Packed Day 2 At Flushing Meadows
US Open 2025: Alcaraz, Venus, And Rising Stars Headline Action Packed Day 2 At Flushing Meadows

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?