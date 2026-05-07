Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Retire? — Michael Vaughan and Co Predict RR Batter’s Future After IPL 2026 Exploits

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Retirement: Not many would have thought that they would be seen as former cricketers talking about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s retirement before someone like MS Dhoni called it quits from the Indian Premier League. But such has been his performance in IPL 2026 that the 15-year-old has been the recipient of some outrageous statements. There had earlier been claims from across the border that there is Artificial Intelligence (AI) in his bat. Meanwhile, English batter Jos Buttler joked about how he thought that Sooryavanshi himself is a robot created by Elon Musk. After the AI allegations, there have been discussions of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retiring.

Michael Vaughan, Phil Tufnell, Alastair Cook, and David Lloyd talked about a number of trending cricket-related subjects in a recent episode of the podcast “Stick to Cricket.” Sooryavanshi’s name quickly surfaced as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 got underway. Vaughan started the conversation by showcasing some of Sooryavanshi’s outstanding accomplishments at the age of just 15. “So, Chris Gayle’s got the fastest IPL hundred – off 30 balls. This kid has already hit a 100 off 35 balls. The most sixes by any Indian batter in a single edition is 42 by Ahishek Sharma in 2024. This kid is on 37 now,” Vaughan said.

Michael Vaughan and co discuss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retiring







The former captain of England, Michael Vaughan, has been quite outspoken regarding Sooryavanshi’s participation in the Indian national squad and wants to see the young player travel to England in July. In an attempt to get more money, Alastair Cook thought Sooryavanshi should petition the Rajasthan Royals to let him participate in the auction. Vaughan disagreed with Cook on the auction issue, though, because he thought the Royals wouldn’t let him go so easily. At that point, Phil Tufnell tried to be as funny as he could be, making a subtle reference to burnout when he joked that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would call it quits by the time he turns 21, given how quickly he is progressing. “He could be burnt out by 21,” said Tufnell. Vaughan then added his opinion. “He’ll have enough cash by then. Might retire.”

IPL 2026: How has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi performed for Rajasthan Royals?

Vaibhav Sooryavanhi, in his second season, has been in incredible form for the Rajasthan Royals. The 15-year-old prodigy has scored 404 runs in 10 innings this season. His tally of runs includes a century off 36 balls, which is the fastest this season and the third fastest in the history of the Indian Premier League. Striking at 237.64, Sooryavanshi has arguably been the best player for the Royals in the season. Along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, he has been responsible for giving great starts to the Royals with the bat in hand. He ranks fifth when it comes to the IPL 2026 Orange Cap leaderboard. However, no batter has scored more runs than him at a better strike rate. In fact, his strike rate is the highest among players with at least 300 runs this season.

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