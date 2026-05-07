Will LSG Be Knocked Out If RCB Win Today IPL 2026 Match? Explained

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are all set to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 50 of IPL 2026. The stakes couldn’t be higher. The match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is not another match for Rishabh Pant’s men but a fight for survival. If the LSG do not win on Thursday, May 7, they will have the dubious distinction of being the first team officially out of the playoff race.

The Math: Why It’s “Do-or-Die” For LSG?

LSG currently languishing at the bottom of the table have managed just 4 points from nine matches. Their mathematical path to the top four is so, so slim and a defeat tonight would close the door.

If LSG Wins: They go to 6 points with four games remaining. They could end up with a maximum of 14 points if they go on a perfect run and win all five of their remaining league fixtures. They have 14 points and are still mathematically “in the hunt”, depending on other results, though their poor Net Run Rate of -1.076 does not help their case for a playoff spot.

They go to 6 points with four games remaining. They could end up with a maximum of 14 points if they go on a perfect run and win all five of their remaining league fixtures. They have 14 points and are still mathematically “in the hunt”, depending on other results, though their poor Net Run Rate of -1.076 does not help their case for a playoff spot. If LSG Loses: This reduces their maximum possible points total to 12. The current 2026 standings are competitive, with five teams already having 12 or more points. RCB are currently on 12 points and will be hoping to get 14 tonight. 12 points is historically and statistically not enough to break into the top 4 this year.

A Season of Slumping Form For LSG

LSG’s campaign under the guidance of Rishabh Pant started with a glimmer of hope. They lost their opening game against Delhi Capitals but won the next two against SRH and KKR. But now the wheels are falling off.

The Super Giants are currently on the back of five match losing streak. The team has had a tough time, from a crushing 54-run loss to Punjab Kings, to a gut-wrenching super over defeat against KKR and has struggled to find any consistency. Their latest setback came in the form of a six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians on May 4 and they are now with their backs against the wall.

The RCB Challenge For LSG

They face a high-flying RCB outfit led by Rajat Patidar. RCB are comfortably placed in the top half of the table with six wins from nine games. Bengaluru need to win tonight not only to take a rival out of the race but also to strengthen their own top-two aspirations.

LSG will require their bowling unit to be on fire if they are to halt the RCB juggernaut with the Ekana pitch known for its slow nature and assistance to spinners. Tonight is the final stand for the Lucknow fans, a win means a lifeline, a loss means an early exit from IPL 2026.

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