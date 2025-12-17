Varun Chakravarthy Tops ICC T20I Rankings Again, Reaches New Career Peak

With a new career high rating, Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy has maintained his position at the top of the ICC Men’s T20I Bowler Rankings. In the current five-match home T20I series against South Africa, the Indian bowler claimed his third consecutive two wicket haul, setting a personal best of 818 points, according to the ICC website.

Varun Chakravarthy’s Recent Matches

In the first three games of the series, the right-arm leg-spinner has claimed six wickets. In the third India vs. South Africa T20I at Dharamsala, his outstanding figures of 2/11 from four overs were crucial to India’s convincing seven-wicket victory. Chakravarthy now has a dominating 119-point advantage over second-place New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy (699) with 818 rating points. Additionally, the 34-year-old is now among the top 10 bowlers in T20I history. With fewer than two months left before they defend the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title they won in the West Indies last year, this is a timely boost for India, as Chakravarthy is anticipated to play a significant role in their quest for consecutive titles in the shortest format.

ICC Men’s T20I Bowler Rankings

More good news for India came from left-arm bowler Arshdeep Singh, who moved up four places to 16th place in the T20I bowling rankings after winning Player of the Match against South Africa in the series’ third game. With Marco Jansen moving up 14 ranks to 25th, Lungi Ngidi moving up 11 spots to 44th, and Ottneil Baartman making a significant jump from outside the top 100 to 68th, South Africa also experienced a number of advances. With Tilak Varma moving up two spots to fourth overall after three strong innings against South Africa, India now has two hitters in the top five in the ICC T20I rankings. Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock of South Africa both made significant strides, but his compatriot Abhishek Sharma maintains a commanding lead at the top of the batting standings. After some positive recent results, Markram moved up eight ranks to 29th, and de Kock moved up 14 spots to 43rd.

