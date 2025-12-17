LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Varun Chakravarthy Tops ICC T20I Rankings Again, Reaches New Career Peak

Varun Chakravarthy Tops ICC T20I Rankings Again, Reaches New Career Peak

With Tilak Varma moving up two spots to fourth overall after three strong innings against South Africa, India now has two hitters in the top five in the ICC T20I rankings.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 17, 2025 16:58:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Varun Chakravarthy Tops ICC T20I Rankings Again, Reaches New Career Peak

With a new career high rating, Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy has maintained his position at the top of the ICC Men’s T20I Bowler Rankings. In the current five-match home T20I series against South Africa, the Indian bowler claimed his third consecutive two wicket haul, setting a personal best of 818 points, according to the ICC website.

Varun Chakravarthy’s Recent Matches

In the first three games of the series, the right-arm leg-spinner has claimed six wickets. In the third India vs. South Africa T20I at Dharamsala, his outstanding figures of 2/11 from four overs were crucial to India’s convincing seven-wicket victory. Chakravarthy now has a dominating 119-point advantage over second-place New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy (699) with 818 rating points. Additionally, the 34-year-old is now among the top 10 bowlers in T20I history. With fewer than two months left before they defend the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title they won in the West Indies last year, this is a timely boost for India, as Chakravarthy is anticipated to play a significant role in their quest for consecutive titles in the shortest format.

ICC Men’s T20I Bowler Rankings

More good news for India came from left-arm bowler Arshdeep Singh, who moved up four places to 16th place in the T20I bowling rankings after winning Player of the Match against South Africa in the series’ third game. With Marco Jansen moving up 14 ranks to 25th, Lungi Ngidi moving up 11 spots to 44th, and Ottneil Baartman making a significant jump from outside the top 100 to 68th, South Africa also experienced a number of advances. With Tilak Varma moving up two spots to fourth overall after three strong innings against South Africa, India now has two hitters in the top five in the ICC T20I rankings. Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock of South Africa both made significant strides, but his compatriot Abhishek Sharma maintains a commanding lead at the top of the batting standings. After some positive recent results, Markram moved up eight ranks to 29th, and de Kock moved up 14 spots to 43rd.

Also Read: Is Jasprit Bumrah Going To Play 4th T20I Against South Africa Today?

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 4:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: t20i bowling rankingstop t20i bowlersVarun Chakravarthyvarun chakravarthy icc t20i rankings

RELATED News

Is Jasprit Bumrah Going To Play 4th T20I Against South Africa Today?

From Yuzvendra Chahal To Ravichandran Ashwin: List of IPL’s All-Time Highest Wicket-Takers | Check Full List

From Regionals To Riches: Domestic Talent Dominates Discussions At IPL 2026 Auction

Under-Fire FIFA Announces $60 World Cup Tickets, But There’s A Catch

IPL 2026 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Go Big With Cameron Green for ₹25.2 Crore; KKR Full Squad List

LATEST NEWS

Neha Kakkar’s New Song ‘Candy Shop’ Sparks Huge Outrage Over Vulgar Dance Steps And Lyrics

How To Check BS Emission Of Your Car? Here’s A Quick Step-By-Step Guide As Supreme Court Moves To Ban Vehicles Below BS-IV In Delhi-NCR

What Delhi Can Learn From Beijing Amid Severe Air Crisis As China Shares Step-By-Step Guide For Tackling Pollution

Step-by-Step Guide to Buying NRI Medical Insurance in India from Abroad

QAD | Redzone Accelerates India Momentum with 20-Year Anniversary and Next-Gen Intelligent Manufacturing Vision

Varun Chakravarthy Tops ICC T20I Rankings Again, Reaches New Career Peak

Supreme Court Allows Ban On Pre-BS IV Vehicles In Delhi-NCR, Here Is The List Of Vehicles Which Lose Protection After New Order

Bharat Taxi Delhi Debut On January 1: Big Challenge For Ola, Uber As It Offers Fair Prices To Commuters, More Benefits For Drivers

Indian-Origin Man In US Kills Father With Sledgehammer, Calls Brutal Murder A ‘Religious Duty’ In Chilling Claim

CAT 2025 Result OUT Soon: IIM Kozhikode To Release Final Answer Key Today, Check Latest Official CAT Result Date | Direct Link

Varun Chakravarthy Tops ICC T20I Rankings Again, Reaches New Career Peak

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Varun Chakravarthy Tops ICC T20I Rankings Again, Reaches New Career Peak

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Varun Chakravarthy Tops ICC T20I Rankings Again, Reaches New Career Peak
Varun Chakravarthy Tops ICC T20I Rankings Again, Reaches New Career Peak
Varun Chakravarthy Tops ICC T20I Rankings Again, Reaches New Career Peak
Varun Chakravarthy Tops ICC T20I Rankings Again, Reaches New Career Peak

QUICK LINKS