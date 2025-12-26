LIVE TV
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Who is Devendra Singh Bora? The Bowler Who Dismissed Rohit Sharma For a Golden Duck

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Who is Devendra Singh Bora? The Bowler Who Dismissed Rohit Sharma For a Golden Duck

Devendra Singh Bora grabbed headlines after dismissing Rohit Sharma for a golden duck in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, marking a breakthrough moment in the young pacer’s promising domestic career.

Published: December 26, 2025 10:59:00 IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Who is Devendra Singh Bora? The Bowler Who Dismissed Rohit Sharma For a Golden Duck

Mumbai’s star cricketer Rohit Sharma had a dramatic change in the game with the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The day after Rohit scored a brilliant 155 off just 94 balls against Sikkim to easily make the chase of 237 runs, he was out for a golden duck in the next match. The shocking incident happened at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, where the fans had started coming as early as 7 in the morning to see another Rohit’s display of skills.

The First-Ball Breakthrough

Devendra Singh Bora emerged as the unlikely hero for the bowling side. Bowling the first delivery of the innings, Bora pitched the ball in the perfect channel, tempting Rohit into a shot that resulted in a simple catch for Jagmohan Nagarkoti. The dismissal stunned the crowd and shifted momentum instantly, especially given Rohit’s red-hot form coming into the match.

Rising Spotlight on Devendra Singh Bora

At just 25 years old, Bora suddenly found himself in the spotlight after removing one of India’s finest white-ball batters. Remarkably, this match was only the third List A appearance of his career. Rohit Sharma’s wicket marked Bora’s fifth scalp in the 50-over format, underlining an impressive early impact at this level.

Impressive Limited-Overs Numbers

Bora’s List A statistics reflect his promise. He currently boasts an average of 19.5 and a sharp strike rate of 20.2, numbers that highlight his ability to strike early and apply pressure. Dismissing a batter of Rohit’s stature is likely to boost his confidence going forward in the tournament significantly.

Domestic Performances and Red-Ball Record

Earlier in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Bora had already displayed his talent by taking the excellent wickets of 4/44 against Himachal Pradesh. He has, so far, taken 30 wickets in the first-class matches, with an average of 41.13 and a strike rate of 69.7. Although there is still a long way to go, Rohit Sharma’s golden-duck dismissal by Bora may turn out to be a significant point in the latter’s domestic career.

First published on: Dec 26, 2024 10:59 AM IST
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Who is Devendra Singh Bora? The Bowler Who Dismissed Rohit Sharma For a Golden Duck

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Who is Devendra Singh Bora? The Bowler Who Dismissed Rohit Sharma For a Golden Duck
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Who is Devendra Singh Bora? The Bowler Who Dismissed Rohit Sharma For a Golden Duck
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Who is Devendra Singh Bora? The Bowler Who Dismissed Rohit Sharma For a Golden Duck
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Who is Devendra Singh Bora? The Bowler Who Dismissed Rohit Sharma For a Golden Duck

