Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to Attend Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha’s Wedding: Full Guest List Revealed

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s upcoming wedding is shaping up to be one of the most star-studded cricketing events of the year, with several prominent figures from Indian cricket expected to attend. The 31-year-old wrist-spinner is set to marry his childhood friend and longtime partner, Vanshika, on March 14 at the luxurious Savoy Hotel in Mussoorie, which has reportedly been fully booked for two to three days to accommodate the celebrations.

List of Guests

Reports indicate that former India captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be in attendance, reuniting off the field after recent cricketing engagements. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who shared T20 World Cup glory with Kuldeep earlier this year, is also expected to join the festivities. Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, current India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, and T20 World Cup-winning stars Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma are among other high-profile guests likely to grace the wedding.

Fellow spinner Yuzvendra Chahal came to Dehradun on Friday, and he was really thrilled about joining the celebrations. “I am very excited for my brother’s wedding. I will definitely do a lot of dancing and have a great time, ” he told ANI with a grin and went on to explain that the event was a festive gathering.

Kanpur is where the love story of Kuldeep and Vanshika started, as they had been living only three kilometres away from each other. They got engaged last year, and only the nearest ones were informed. Vanshika, who is a managerial staff member of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) does not have much social media presence. The wedding forms a rare occasion when the couple steps out of their private life.

Originally, the wedding was to be held in November 2025, but was shifted as Kuldeep wanted to concentrate on the India team winning the T20 World Cup 2026. Kuldeep, during the tournament, played only the group stage match against Pakistan, where he bowled very economically, going at 1/14 only, while his impact on the field was also great.

The wedding is presumably an amalgamation of the vibes associated with cricket and a personal fete as relatives, buddies, and colleagues in cricket will descend on Mussoorie to celebrate this special moment in Kuldeep and Vanshika’s life. Even politicians have sent their blessings; Kuldeep’s father, Ram Singh Yadav, was at the residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last week to invite him to the marriage, which clearly indicates the level of glamour of the event.

Also Read:Not Just Abrar Ahmed! 3 Pakistani Cricketers Kavya Maran Also Bid For in The Hundred Auction 2026