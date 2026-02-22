“Lag Raha Hai Shaadi Ki Photos Le Rahe Hain”: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pose For Paps at Mumbai Airport — WATCH

In a heartwarming gesture, India’s flamboyant batter Virat Kohli and wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma were spotted acknowledging the request from paparazzi to get clicked with the couple at the Mumbai airport.

Realising they had created quite a frenzy, Anushka joked, “Aisa lag raha hai hum shaadi ke photos le rahe hain.” This left Virat chuckling.

Kohli bid adieu to the T20Is and Test cricket and is now focusing on ODIs. The right-handed batter had been in sublime form in List A format and has been scoring centuries for fun. After a couple of forgettable outings in Australia, the right-hander concluded the tour with an unbeaten 74.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli, along with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai airport. pic.twitter.com/IXwBd0fzGh — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2026

He then struck a couple of hundreds on the trot against South Africa at home and followed that up with a fine fifty in the third match. Kohli also returned to play Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi and struck 131 against Andhra and 77 against Gujarat.

The Indian team later faced New Zealand at home where Kohli scored 93, 23 and 124. Kohli will be back in action in the Indian Premier League’s next season. The IPL 2026 is slated to begin on March 26 with the official schedule yet to be announced.

“Just playing the way I have this series has been the most satisfying for me. Feel really free in my mind, whole game is coming together nicely. I’ve tried to maintain my own standards and make an impact. I can bat long and according to the situation. You have many phases where you feel doubt. You feel nervous, especially in batting where one mistake can cost you. It’s a whole journey, getting better, becoming a better person,” Kohli had said after being named the Player of the Series against South Africa.

