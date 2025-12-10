Virat Kohli Closes In On Rohit Sharma’s Top Spot; Check Where Is The Indian Batter Placed In ICC ODI Rankings Right Now

India’s star batter Virat Kohli has been in sublime form after he hit four back to back 50+ scores in his last four ODI outings. After a couple of 0s in the first two matches in Australia, the right-hander made a fine comeback to hit 74* and then followed it up two hundreds in the first two match against South Africa. Kohli then concluded the ODI series against the Proteas with a brisk 65*.

Riding on these performances, Kohli has now moved up to the second spot in ICC ODI Rankings for batters and has 773 Ranking points. The former India captain is just behind Rohit Sharma who is maintaining the top spot with 781 Ranking Points. Another Indian batter who is in top spot is skipper Shubman Gill who is at fifth with 723 Ranking points.

Kohli last held the No.1 ODI ranking back in March 2021, after which Pakistan’s Babar Azam replaced him at the top.

The Men in Blue were on a roll against South Africa during the ODI series and won 2-1. While Kohli struck a couple of tons, Rohit notched up two fifties while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal also struck maiden centuries during the three-match tie.

The Proteas won the two-match Test series 2-0 while hosts clinched the ODI series. The two sides are now locking horns in a five-match T20I series. India have taken a 1-0 lead after winning the first encounter by a massive margin of 101 runs.

