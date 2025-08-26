Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Felt It Too: BCCI’s Player Retirement Policy Under Fire After Cheteshwar Pujara’s Announcement

The retirement of Cheteshwar Pujara has once again brought the debate of how senior cricketers are handled in Indian cricket. The lack of sendoff matches of such greats like Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma has raised the issue of player retirement at the BCCI in the limelight.

Pujara retirement raises fresh debate

Pujara, who became the last Indian to don the national jersey during the World Test Championship Final, was not picked in the Indian team despite his fair show in the Ranji Trophy. He ended his international career on Sunday, after serving the team for some years.

The right hander established himself as one of the best test batters of India. He finished with 7, 195 runs in 103 Tests with an average of 43.60. His career was marked with 19 centuries and 35 fifties. He was not able to make a name in the short forms, though he played five ODIs.

Pujara continued to play domestic cricket in Saurashtra and in the county cricket circuit with Sussex even after being dropped in the national team. His doggedness was indicative of how he loved the game even when he was not being selected.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retirements linked

Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri said that frustration might have been the reason behind Pujara retiring as it was the case of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma before they quit Test cricket. He alleged that these giants did not get the privilege of playing a farewell match by the BCCI.

“It’s possible, he [Pujara] may have retired out of frustration. After representing the country for so long, if a player is not getting chances, anyone will be frustrated. Similarly, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma must have felt that frustration too before the recent England tour,” Ghavri told Mid-Day.

The retirements of Kohli and Rohit in the Test cricket were sudden before the England series, just after India lost to New Zealand and Australia. Their decisions were also timely and they left fans wondering why the Indian cricket does not know how to treat its legends.

BCCI criticised over farewell matches

Ghavri also criticised the board heavily by not giving such stature of cricketers a proper send-off. In his opinion, such legends as Pujara, Kohli, and Rohit are not driven by money but respect and honour to their great contribution to the national team.

“The BCCI may have their own ideas, but ultimately, the player suffers. These players are not demanding crores of rupees. It’s all about honour and they all deserved that farewell Test, 110 per cent,” Ghavri said, and lamented the way the board has gone about it.

This has been shared by most fans and former cricketers who think that players who reach 100-Test mark should be honoured and not phased out, quietly.

Players deserve recognition for 100 Tests

Stating the need to recognize such careers, Ghavri argued that the BCCI must have a different approach to retirement. In his case, the number of matches he played should be a direct translation to a farewell honour.

“All those who have played 100 Tests, should be honoured with a farewell match. The BCCI should have given that honour to Kohli, Rohit and Pujara as they thoroughly deserved it considering their huge contribution to the game. No one wants to end their career like this,” he explained.

He also included on the list the name of Cheteshwar Pujara who also gave his best to Indian cricket. Ghavri explains that it was not correct to deny them the right to have a proper farewell to their legacy.

The departure of three of India modern greats-Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, in such a manner has only increased the demand of the review of the BCCI retirement policy. The row over the appropriate way to honour legends can now define the future of how other legends bow out of the game.

