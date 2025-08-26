Dhruv Jurel Reveals What Happened During Missed Run-Out vs England That Left Mohammed Siraj Fuming

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has finally opened up about the run-out chance that he lost in the fifth Test against England in the Oval. The missed chance caused a visible fury on the part of Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj who had been spearheading the Indian bowling with an excellent five-wicket haul.

Run-Out Miss That Upset Mohammed Siraj

India was only a step short of a big win when the moment of tension came. England still needed 17 runs to win off the last over, with only one wicket left, Gus Atkinson attempted a foolish single, to save his injured team mate, Chris Woakes.

Jurel was hit behind the stumps and threw inaccurately, and the run gave England the point. Siraj who was bowling in a rhythm and with authority could not contain his disappointment when the opportunity slipped away. Jurel has finally lifted his lips on what exactly occurred in that critical moment.

Dhruv Jurel Explains the Crucial Moment

“So everything was happening very quickly, and the bowling was going well. Then I took my stance because the conditions were overcast, and the ball was swinging. I couldn’t take a chance that even one run might be missed. I felt that I had taken my stance, and right on my right side in the slip was Shubman. Then he told me, “Yaar, he’s going to bowl a wide yorker,” and by the time he had started his run-up, I didn’t feel it was right to tell Siraj to stop because everything was going really well. All the momentum was on our side. So that happened,” Jurel said on Breaking Sports with Vivek Sethia.

The young wicketkeeper added that the fumble came down to execution. “But when it was missed, I felt it should have been a run-out. The ball didn’t grip properly in my hand, so it didn’t happen well. Then I thought, “God, just let us win the match.”

Mohammed Siraj’s Dominance with the Ball

The lost opportunity caused a bit of tension but Siraj was a highlight of the innings as he bowled a fiery spell. The pacer ripped apart English batting line up with sheer speed and precision and finished with five wickets to his name.

Jurel, though he did not take the run-out, still had enough confidence in Siraj as a bowler whose intensity could finish the job. “That was the thing. It was a very good opportunity, but it was missed. Still, I believed that Siraj was bowling tremendously. The feeling was that we were going to win the match, and exactly that happened,” he admitted.

India Seals The Oval Victory Despite Drama

India eventually had few fears. Siraj maintained his cool and carried on his scorching spell to pick up the last wicket to ensure India win the fifth Test comfortably.

The episode was an eye opener to Jurel but not one that diminished the joy of India. According to the wicketkeeper, the team momentum and the confidence of Siraj were the major contributors to the victory, despite the last minute scare.

The run-out might have been the talking point at that time, but what it did was give India the result that they were hoping to get–a good win to end the series on a positive note.

ALSO READ: Manoj Tiwari Slams Gautam Gambhir, Accuses Him Of Hypocrisy Over India-Pakistan Comment