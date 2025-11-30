Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach Reacts To His 135 Against South Africa In 1st ODI: ‘For Anyone Questioning Him…’

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, lauded the Indian batter’s stellar performance following his century in the first ODI between India and South Africa in Ranchi. Kohli notched his 52nd ODI century and 83rd international hundred overall.

Rajkumar remarked that for anyone doubting Virat, he lets his bat do the talking. With this latest century, Kohli also set a new record for the most centuries by a batter in a single format, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s 51 Test centuries.

Kohli, who has retired from T20Is and Tests, scored 135 in 120 balls, with 11 fours and seven sixes, scoring his runs at a stunning strike rate of 112.50. Notably, Virat also scored a fluent fifty in his last ODI back in October against Australia in Sydney. He made an unbeaten 74 off 81 balls.

Speaking to ANI, Rajkumar Sharma said that Virat’s performance was exceptional and has made the whole nation proud. He noted that Virat has maintained the same strong form he showed in Australia, crediting his fitness, preparation and hard work.

“It’s an outstanding performance. He batted very well, and the entire nation is happy with his performance. Virat was in excellent form during the third match in Australia, and he has shown the same great touch here as well. He is focused on his fitness and preparation, putting in a lot of hard work. As for anyone questioning him, he lets his bat do the talking, and God is watching,” Virat’s childhood coach said.

While speaking on whether Virat should reconsider his Test retirement and return to play in whites for India, his coach said, “Everyone wants him to play again. But this is Virat’s decision.”

Rajkumar said that Virat is widely loved for his immense contribution to Indian cricket–his fitness impact, consistent performances and unmatched record in winning games. He added that he hopes Virat continues playing for many more years.

“Wherever he goes, he is loved immensely. Because of the way he has served his country, the fitness culture he brought to Indian cricket, the level of performance he has delivered, his consistency, and the number of matches he has won for India–no one else has matched that. That’s why people admire him so much.”

“I hope he continues playing for many years, keeps bringing joy to people and all Indian fans, and keeps performing at the same exceptional level he has shown over the past 15 years.”

With inputs from ANI

