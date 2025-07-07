LIVE TV
Wasim Jaffer Takes Subtle Dig at Funny Michael Vaughan Social Media Post

With the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy going on, Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan continued their friendly banter with both former players taking potshots at each other. After Vaughan had predicted a 4-0 victory for England, Jaffer has replied to the post as soon as India registered a victory in the Test.

Former England Player Michael Vaughan keeps taking playful dig at Indian team on social media.

Last Updated: July 7, 2025 16:34:06 IST

India made a resounding comeback in the second Test of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy being held in England.

After losing the first Test, many experts and pundits had counted India out of the series, particularly when ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was available for only three Tests.

However, defying all expectations, the young Indian team performed admirably and thrashed England in the Birmingham Test by 336 runs.

This win means that India will head into the Lords Test with a score line of 1-1.

Friendly Rivalry Between Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan

Even better news for India is that Jasprit Bumrah will be playing the next game, thereby increasing the chance of India’s domination in the third Test as well.

Amid all these, an interesting scenario unfolded during the Test.

Just like ordinary cricket fans, some former players also believe in friendly banter with their opposition and make no delay in displaying it.

And since this is the era of social media, these players entertain their fans with comical posts that can be classified as subtle teasing.

In this context, two players often come to mind: Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer.

Both former players of their respective countries show no restraint in having a go at each other, although in a way that can be described as funny.

So, after England beat India in the first Test, Vaughan had tagged Jaffer on X, and remarked: “Evening @WasimJaffer14.. Hope you are ok .. #1-0.”

Jaffer Replies In Style

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”qme” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#ENGvIND</a> <a href=”https://t.co/hp3Ve3FjFt”>https://t.co/hp3Ve3FjFt</a> <a href=”https://t.co/a5MqGi5mY0″>pic.twitter.com/a5MqGi5mY0</a></p>&mdash; Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) <a href=”https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1941892713240244653?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 6, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

This was in context of the earlier prediction by Vaughan that England would win 4-0.

The tweet by the former English player was a subtle attempt at taking a dig at Jaffer.

But Jaffer being the funny character he is, waited for the second Test to answer Vaughan. And after the Indian team won the match, Jaffer came back on X with an epic reply.

He went back to Vaughan’s post in which he predicted a 4-0 victory for England and replied with a gif below it.

The gif showed the current coach and former opener of Indian team Gautam Gambhir ringing a big bell!
Hilarious, Isn’t it?

