Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Distracted By Red Shirt, Fan Changes To Grey In Hilarious Moment

Something funny happened on Day 3 of the fifth Test between India and England. Ravindra Jadeja stopped the game because of a fan wearing a red shirt. Jadeja was not happy with the shirt color as the fan was sitting right behind the bowler’s arm.

Red Shirt Becomes a Big Distraction

Jadeja was batting against Gus Atkinson. Suddenly, he talked to the umpire and pointed to something behind the bowler. Everyone was confused at first. Later, it was found that a fan wearing a red t-shirt was the problem.

Jadeja could not focus because the red shirt was too bright. The fan was asked to move but he didn’t agree. Then, the officials gave him a grey t-shirt to wear. The fan changed his shirt and Jadeja gave him a thumbs-up.

Jadeja Scores a Half-Century

After the small break, Jadeja continued his batting. He looked calm and focused again. He scored 53 runs from 77 balls. This was his first time getting out in the second innings during this series. Before this, he stayed not out on 25, 69, 61, and 107 in the second innings of the last four matches.

His runs helped India build a strong total in their second innings. It was an important knock for India.

India Sets Big Target for England

India made 396 runs in their second innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a century. Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Akash Deep also gave good support.

Because of their effort, India gave England a big target of 374 runs to chase. By the end of Day 3, England were 50 for 1 in 13.5 overs. Mohammed Siraj took the wicket of Zak Crawley.

India Needs a Win to Stay Alive

There are still 180 overs left in the match. England need 324 more runs to win. India needs 9 wickets. If there is no rain, the match can finish on Day 4.

India must win this game to level the series. If they lose or even draw, England will win the series. Right now, England is ahead 2-1 in the five-match series.

India has not won a Test series in England since 2007. So this match is very important for them.

ALSO READ: Sunil Gavaskar Rates Shubman Gill’s 754 Runs Higher Than His Own 774-Run Feat: ‘I Was a Baby, Gill is a Leader’