WATCH: Rajasthan Royals Shares Dhurandhar-Inspired Video Targeting IPL Trophy As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Names It As Favourite Movie

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken the cricketing world by storm since his debut in the Indian Premier League in IPL 2025. The 15-year-old has already scored a record-breaking century in the grand league. At the international stage, he was named the player of the match in the final of the Under-19 World Cup as India went on to win the tournament.

Recently, at the annual BCCI Naman Awards, Sooryavanshi was asked to name his favourite movie. The teenager named Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar as his favourite movie. Like Sooryavanshi, Dhurandhar, too, has taken the Indian film industry by storm the moment it hit the screens.

Watch: RR release Dhurandhar-inspired clip for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi









Similar to the movie, in the video shared by the Rajasthan Royals, the young batter has his eyes set on the IPL trophy. He already has a few records to his name, and getting his hands on the coveted trophy would be his next aim.

Having scored a century in the Indian Premier League and won the Under-19 World Cup, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has his eyes set on the IPL trophy. For the Royals, winning the IPL for the second time is something that the team and the fans have waited for 18 years.

Since winning the trophy in the inaugural season in 2008, RR has only made it to the final once. However, with the 15-year-old prodigy among their ranks, they believe that this could be the year they break their trophy drought. Sooryavanshi already has the record of the fastest century by an Indian in the IPL to his name.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eyes Chris Gayle’s record

The fastest century by an Indian player in the IPL is already held by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. But the teenager has his sights set on a record by Chris Gayle. The Indian Premier League record for the greatest individual score is held by the Universe Boss, who scored 175.

Sooryavanshi was asked what specific record he wanted to shatter. He could choose to match Chris Gayle’s record for the greatest individual score, hit six sixes in an over, or get the fastest century in the IPL. “Breaking that 175 record,” the left-handed batter responded.

His performances in the IPL and the Under-19 World Cup have already captured the interest of cricket fans and experts. Sooryavanshi made waves at the recently concluded U-19 World Cup when he helped the Indian team win the tournament by scoring 175 runs in just 80 balls in the final. He was named the player of the match in the final against England U-19.

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