Watch: With The Very First Throw, Neeraj Chopra Enters The Finals Of The World Athletics Championship

The star javelin thrower of India, Neeraj Chopra, has once again proved that he is one of the best in the world athletics, as he reached the final and was given a single throw of 84.85 meters at the World Athletics Championships. The qualification mark of the men javelin final was 84.50 meters which was an automatic mark and Chopra immediately crossed it in his first attempt.

Neeraj Chopra And His Records

This will be the fifth world championship in which Chopra has been able to book his final place with only one shot or his consistency and competitive nature. Chopra is a current world ranking number two in javelin and is seeking a third medal in World Championships. His other international performance achievements were silver and gold in 2022 and 2023 Budapest respectively. Chopra has been in good shape in the 2025 season, which he brought to Tokyo. The qualifying round was designed in two groups and the total number per final was 12. The initial qualification of Chopra will eliminate the pressure, and he will be able to save his energies to be spent on the last one that will take place on Thursday.

🚨 BIG BREAKING NEWS FOLKS 🔥🤩 Defending Champion Neeraj Chopra has made into the Men’s Javelin Throw Final with first attempt of 84.85m at World Championships! 💪 All the best for Final, Tomorrow at 03:53 PM IST

pic.twitter.com/2TPM3BzQ9Z — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 17, 2025







Neeraj Chopra Leads, Rivals Showdown in Final At World Athletics Championships

Equally interesting is that India is the largest competitor in any competition in the record of World Championships in javelin throw this year, Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Yadav, Yash Vir Singh, Rohit Yadav are all featured in this group. They are distributed in both qualifying groups where Chopra and Sachin are under Group A and Yash Vir and Rohit under Group B. As much as much attention has been attracted by the strong qualification of Chopra, all eyes will also be on the performance of his competitors, particularly during the run up to the final. They are expected to feature in the group of Chopra the likes of Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan who is also familiar to the Indian fans or in the last competition.

Also Read: PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match 10 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Pakistan vs UAE Live Telecast On Tv And Online