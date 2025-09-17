Watch: With The Very First Throw, Neeraj Chopra Enters The Finals Of The World Athletics Championship
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Watch: With The Very First Throw, Neeraj Chopra Enters The Finals Of The World Athletics Championship

Watch: With The Very First Throw, Neeraj Chopra Enters The Finals Of The World Athletics Championship

Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to qualify in the javelin event of the World Athletics Championships 2025 by making a single attempt with a javelin of 84.85m on the targeted distance of 84.50m. This is his incredible run of qualification in a single throw in five consecutive world events.

(Image Credit: ANI/Olympics.com)
(Image Credit: ANI/Olympics.com)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 17, 2025 16:45:31 IST

The star javelin thrower of India, Neeraj Chopra, has once again proved that he is one of the best in the world athletics, as he reached the final and was given a single throw of 84.85 meters at the World Athletics Championships. The qualification mark of the men javelin final was 84.50 meters which was an automatic mark and Chopra immediately crossed it in his first attempt.

Neeraj Chopra And His Records 

This will be the fifth world championship in which Chopra has been able to book his final place with only one shot or his consistency and competitive nature. Chopra is a current world ranking number two in javelin and is seeking a third medal in World Championships. His other international performance achievements were silver and gold in 2022 and 2023 Budapest respectively. Chopra has been in good shape in the 2025 season, which he brought to Tokyo. The qualifying round was designed in two groups and the total number per final was 12. The initial qualification of Chopra will eliminate the pressure, and he will be able to save his energies to be spent on the last one that will take place on Thursday. 



Neeraj Chopra Leads, Rivals Showdown in Final At World Athletics Championships

Equally interesting is that India is the largest competitor in any competition in the record of World Championships in javelin throw this year, Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Yadav, Yash Vir Singh, Rohit Yadav are all featured in this group. They are distributed in both qualifying groups where Chopra and Sachin are under Group A and Yash Vir and Rohit under Group B. As much as much attention has been attracted by the strong qualification of Chopra, all eyes will also be on the performance of his competitors, particularly during the run up to the final. They are expected to feature in the group of Chopra the likes of Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan who is also familiar to the Indian fans or in the last competition. 

Also Read: PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match 10 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Pakistan vs UAE Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Tags: home-hero-pos-2neeraj chopraNeeraj Chopra RecordsWorld Athletics Championships

RELATED News

PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match 10 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Pakistan vs UAE Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Thomas Partey departs after pleading not guilty to UK rape, sexual assault charges
Asia Cup 2025: Why Has India Cancelled Their Practice Session And Press Meet? Handshake Row Heats Up
"My aim is to perform the best I can": Jaismine Lamboria returns after World Boxing gold
IRE vs ENG 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Ireland vs England Live Telecast On Tv And Online

LATEST NEWS

Anurag University Signs MoU with MSN Laboratories
What Is The Monthly Salary Of Mukesh Ambani’s Driver? His Annual Income Will Put MBAs To Shame
Watch: With The Very First Throw, Neeraj Chopra Enters The Finals Of The World Athletics Championship
Saiyaara Becomes Netflix’s No.1 Non-English Film, Beats Fall For Me, Ahaan Panday Aneet Padda Thank Fans For The Rare Feat
Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Live Kerala Lottery Result Today (17 September 2025) Check Full Winning Numbers List
Car-Free City: Where Vehicles Are Banned and Streets Belong to People
THIS Indian Man Survived For Shocking 411 Days Without Food, Used This Secret Method For Next 20 Years Leading NASA To Study Him
Ashay Mohile Honored for Transformative Impact in Cybersecurity, AI Innovation, and Infrastructure Security Leadership
Hansraj Junior Anurag Kashyap Reveals Entire College Watched ‘Economics Topper’ Shah Rukh Khan’s Deewana In 1992
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 17 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Watch: With The Very First Throw, Neeraj Chopra Enters The Finals Of The World Athletics Championship

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: With The Very First Throw, Neeraj Chopra Enters The Finals Of The World Athletics Championship

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: With The Very First Throw, Neeraj Chopra Enters The Finals Of The World Athletics Championship
Watch: With The Very First Throw, Neeraj Chopra Enters The Finals Of The World Athletics Championship
Watch: With The Very First Throw, Neeraj Chopra Enters The Finals Of The World Athletics Championship
Watch: With The Very First Throw, Neeraj Chopra Enters The Finals Of The World Athletics Championship

QUICK LINKS