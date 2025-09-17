PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match 10 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Pakistan vs UAE Live Telecast On Tv And Online
PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match 10 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Pakistan vs UAE Live Telecast On Tv And Online

On September 17, 2025, in Dubai, Pakistan will meet UAE in a must win game in Group A, successfully challenging Asia Cup 2025, and the winner of that game will go along with India to the Super Fours.

(Image Credit: ANI/ICC)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 17, 2025 16:24:54 IST

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, United Arab Emirates will play a very important Group A match in Asia Cup against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. As India is already assured a Super Fours position, this Pakistan vs UAE battle is a final one with both teams being on an equal footing and a victory will see one of them join India in the Super Fours.

When and Where To Watch Pakistan vs UAE Live?

The game will begin at 8:00 PM IST and the toss will be an hour before. Those who want to see the event can do it in real time on the television through the Sony Sports Network. To those who enjoy streaming on the internet, the coverage will be on Sony LIV on the app and the site. Indian television viewers are advised to subscribe to their Sony Sports accounts and streamers to verify their Sony LIV subscriptions. The live broadcast will also carry with it pre match build ups, playing XI, and toss information.

Pakistan’s Latest Game After Playing India

Pakistan opens this game with the results of their defeat to India in the game, which came to a halt with Indian players allegedly refusing to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. Although the same match also hurt Pakistan, they still have practical options of going ahead, provided they are able to extract a good performance here.

Winner Qualifies For Super Fours

At the same time, UAE are riding on the back of their recent victory over Oman. They have lesser stars compared to Pakistan but they are dangerous due to their confidence and recent performance in a match of such enormous stakes. UAE must realize that a derailment of an upset might drastically change the positions of Group A. All eyes will focus on the key players of both teams, the big names of Pakistan will be required to take the initiative with bat and ball and UAE will need disciplined bowling and tight fielding to remain in the game. This match is not only important to cricket but also to more. 

