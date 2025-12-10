‘We both are trying to…’: Jitesh Sharma On Competition With Sanju Samson

India wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma has opened up about his tuning with Sanju Samson after being chosen as the first choice wicket-keeper in the first T20I against South Africa.

“I am very grateful that he is in the team and I am under him. Frankly speaking, he is like an elder brother to me and I think because of healthy competition, your talent comes out. I think it’s good for the team also,” he said after the game.

The right-handed batter put light on the kind of talent that Team India has and also lavished praise on “brother” Samson.

“There is so much talent in the Indian team. You can feel it. Sanju Bhai is out and I am playing. He is a great player. One of the great players. If I have to compete with him, I have to play shoulder to shoulder, then I have to bring my A game,” he added.

“I think we both are trying to play for India, not for other teams. We are like brothers. We share lots of experience with each other. He helps me a lot whenever I do keeping or batting. That’s the thing,” he noted.

Talking about the match, The Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after thrashing South Africa by 101 runs in Cuttack. Hardik Pandya’s all-round show and a collective effort from bowling department helped the side put up a comprehensive victory.

The two sides will now move to Chandigarh for the second match.

