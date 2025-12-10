LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘We both are trying to…’: Jitesh Sharma On Competition With Sanju Samson

‘We both are trying to…’: Jitesh Sharma On Competition With Sanju Samson

Jitesh Sharma was picked up ahead of Sanju Samson in the Playing XI during the first T20I match against South Africa.

Sanju Samson. (Image Credit - ANI)
Sanju Samson. (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 10, 2025 16:52:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘We both are trying to…’: Jitesh Sharma On Competition With Sanju Samson

India wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma has opened up about his tuning with Sanju Samson after being chosen as the first choice wicket-keeper in the first T20I against South Africa. 

“I am very grateful that he is in the team and I am under him. Frankly speaking, he is like an elder brother to me and I think because of healthy competition, your talent comes out. I think it’s good for the team also,” he said after the game. 

The right-handed batter put light on the kind of talent that Team India has and also lavished praise on “brother” Samson. 

“There is so much talent in the Indian team. You can feel it. Sanju Bhai is out and I am playing. He is a great player. One of the great players. If I have to compete with him, I have to play shoulder to shoulder, then I have to bring my A game,” he added.

“I think we both are trying to play for India, not for other teams. We are like brothers. We share lots of experience with each other. He helps me a lot whenever I do keeping or batting. That’s the thing,” he noted.

Talking about the match, The Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after thrashing South Africa by 101 runs in Cuttack. Hardik Pandya’s all-round show and a collective effort from bowling department helped the side put up a comprehensive victory. 

The two sides will now move to Chandigarh for the second match. 

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav’s Lean Patch A Cause Of Concern: Should India Look For Other Options To Lead The Side In T20 World Cup?

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 4:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IND vs SAIndia vs South AfricaJitesh SharmaSanju Sasmon

RELATED News

Hardik Pandya Gives ‘Partner’ Mahieka Sharma A Shoutout After India Vs South Africa; Actress Calls Him ‘King’

Are You A Lionel Messi Fan? Here’s How Much You Need To Pay If You Want To Meet Your Favourite Footballer During His India Tour

Virat Kohli Closes In On Rohit Sharma’s Top Spot; Check Where Is The Indian Batter Placed In ICC ODI Rankings Right Now

How Political Are Football Clubs Getting? Is Speaking Out Inevitable For Modern Legends Like Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo And Mesut Ozil

Suryakumar Yadav’s Lean Patch A Cause Of Concern: Should India Look For Other Options To Lead The Side In T20 World Cup?

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan, Backed By Its Friend China, Pushes For South Asian Bloc Without India: What Is It And Will It Work?

‘We both are trying to…’: Jitesh Sharma On Competition With Sanju Samson

UP Shocker: Woman Dies After Drunk Quack, His Nephew Perform Surgery Watching YouTube

Karan Kundra’s Ex Kritika Kamra Is Now Dating THIS Known Cricket Presenter, Who Is He, And Where Did They First Meet?

Tirumala Shocker: Rs 54 Crore Silk Dupatta Scam Uncovered After Fake Ghee Row and Donation Box Theft

New Aadhaar Card Update: UIDAI To End Photocopying, Storage By Hotels, Event Organisers – New Paperless Verification Rule Explained

Google To Give Tough Competition To ChatGPT, Launches AI Plus In India: Check Price, Features, And Other Benefits

Maha Dharna May Transform into “Maha Dharmayudh” to Unseat Deceptive Congress: Telangana BJP Chief

Inside $50+ Billion AI Push: Why Global Tech Giants Like Microsoft, Intel And Amazon Are Seeing India As The Next AI Superpower? Explained

‘Loneliest Boy In The World’: Leaked Pics of Putin’s Hidden Sons Go Viral, Ivan, Vladimir Jr. Seen Training With Olympic Legends

‘We both are trying to…’: Jitesh Sharma On Competition With Sanju Samson

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘We both are trying to…’: Jitesh Sharma On Competition With Sanju Samson

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘We both are trying to…’: Jitesh Sharma On Competition With Sanju Samson
‘We both are trying to…’: Jitesh Sharma On Competition With Sanju Samson
‘We both are trying to…’: Jitesh Sharma On Competition With Sanju Samson
‘We both are trying to…’: Jitesh Sharma On Competition With Sanju Samson

QUICK LINKS