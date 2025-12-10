LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Suryakumar Yadav's Lean Patch A Cause Of Concern: Should India Look For Other Options To Lead The Side In T20 World Cup?

Suryakumar Yadav's Lean Patch A Cause Of Concern: Should India Look For Other Options To Lead The Side In T20 World Cup?

Suryakumar Yadav's batting form has become a cause of concern especially with the T20 World Cup just a couple of months away.

Suryakumar Yadav (ANI)
Suryakumar Yadav (ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 10, 2025 13:55:26 IST

Suryakumar Yadav's Lean Patch A Cause Of Concern: Should India Look For Other Options To Lead The Side In T20 World Cup?

India enjoyed a strong run in the five-match T20I series in Australia, winning it 2-1, and began their next assignment against South Africa with a convincing 101-run victory in the first T20I. While the team has delivered good results under captain Suryakumar Yadav, his batting form has slowly become a concern.

Suryakumar last scored a half-century in T20Is in October 2024 against Bangladesh. Since then, he has played 19 innings without crossing the 50-run mark. He continues to get good starts, but he has not been able to convert them into big scores. This dip in form is worrying, especially with the T20 World Cup only a couple of months away.

A major issue seems to be his approach at the crease. Batting at number three, he is expected to build the innings, but one attacking shot often leads to another, and he ends up losing his wicket while trying to accelerate too quickly.

What are India’s options?

One strong contender is wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson. He has scored 995 runs in 51 matches for India at a very good strike rate of 147.70. His record includes three centuries and as many half-centuries, which shows that he can play big and impactful innings. Samson has also performed well as an opener whenever he got the chance. Because of his clean hitting and ability to handle both pace and spin, he could be a reliable option at number three.

Can India change their captain just two months before the T20 World Cup?

It is a tough call for India. Yes, the team has been winning under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy, but his poor batting form cannot be ignored. With the T20 World Cup coming up soon, India can’t afford to have their number-three batter struggling. Because the team has several players who are capable of leading, the management may have to make a practical and bold decision instead of an emotional one.

Shubman Gill, who is currently the vice-captain, is the most natural choice if India decides to make a change. Apart from Gill, there are other strong options too. Hardik Pandya has captained India before and has a lot of experience in pressure situations. Axar Patel is another steady and mature cricketer who understands the game well and stays composed.
Even Jasprit Bumrah, one of the world’s best fast bowlers, has shown excellent leadership qualities during tough matches. If not for captaincy, these three can play a major part in the leadership group. 

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 1:55 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav’s Lean Patch A Cause Of Concern: Should India Look For Other Options To Lead The Side In T20 World Cup?

Suryakumar Yadav’s Lean Patch A Cause Of Concern: Should India Look For Other Options To Lead The Side In T20 World Cup?
Suryakumar Yadav’s Lean Patch A Cause Of Concern: Should India Look For Other Options To Lead The Side In T20 World Cup?
Suryakumar Yadav’s Lean Patch A Cause Of Concern: Should India Look For Other Options To Lead The Side In T20 World Cup?
Suryakumar Yadav’s Lean Patch A Cause Of Concern: Should India Look For Other Options To Lead The Side In T20 World Cup?

QUICK LINKS