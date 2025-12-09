LIVE TV
‘We Gave Sanju Chances But…’ Is The Wicket-Keeper Batter Getting Dropped Against South Africa In First T20I? Suryakumar Yadav Drops A BIG Hint

India are slated to play a five-match T20I series against South Africa. Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya are fully fit and available for selection in the first T20I.

Sanju Samosn. (Image Credit - X)
Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 9, 2025 16:52:56 IST

India will be up against South Africa in the five-match T20I series slated to begin today in Cuttack. The Men in Blue will face a happy headache when they take the field next against the Proteas. With Shubman Gill fully fit and available for selection, the team management will have him as Abhishek Sharma’s opening partner. 

This means wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson will have to bat at three if he gets a place in the Playing XI. But this comes with a twist as the side also has Jitesh Sharma who replaced Samson as wicketkeeper-batter and scored an unbeaten 22 to help India level the series 1-1. 

“We gave Sanju opportunities. He is flexible to bat anywhere from No. 3 to 6, and both [Samson and Jitesh] can play multiple roles. That’s an asset and a good headache for us,” Suryakumar said. 

While Gill has recovered fully, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is also fit and is likely to be a part of the Playing XI. 

“Both are looking healthy and fit. Hardik’s return opens up options with the playing XI. Their experience in big games and ICC events will give the side a good balance,” Suryakumar added. 

Team India lost the Test series against South Africa 0-2 but made a roaring comeback in the ODIs and won the series 2-1. Virat Kohli starred with the bat and notched up two hundreds in the first two matches on the trot and then followed it up with a half-century. 

The hosts will now look to wrap the proceedings on a positive note and clinch a win in the T20I series as well. 

QUICK LINKS