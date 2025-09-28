Weekend of surprises in Premier League as Palace stun Liverpool, Brighton sink Chelsea, Brentford beat United; Haaland fires City to glory – What we learned

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Liverpool tasted defeat for the first time this season as they went down 2-1 to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday. The result means Palace are now the only unbeaten side in the Premier League this season, as per Goal.com.

The Eagles made a flying start, with Ismaila Sarr capitalising on a poor clearance from Ryan Gravenberch to score the opener. Liverpool were indebted to goalkeeper Alisson, who produced a string of superb saves to keep the visitors in the contest before half-time.

Though Chiesa struck late to give Arne Slot’s side hope, substitute Eddie Nketiah netted a dramatic winner to seal a famous victory for Palace.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s struggles continued as they fell 3-1 to Brighton, making it back-to-back league defeats for Enzo Maresca’s side, as per Sky Sports.

The Blues, reduced to 10 men for the second consecutive week, could not cope with Brighton’s intensity. The result leaves Chelsea with just one win in their last five outings across competitions.

At Gtech Community Stadium, Manchester United’s inconsistency showed once again as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat against Brentford. Bruno Fernandes had a penalty saved, a miss that proved costly for Ruben Amorim’s men, as per Sky Sports.

Brentford raced into a two-goal lead after 20 minutes through Igor Thaigo’s brace. Though Benjamin Sesko pulled one back, United never looked in control. Mathias Jensen’s stoppage-time strike sealed the hosts’ deserved win.

The result leaves United winless in their last eight away league matches, slipping further into the bottom half of the table.

At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City ran out 5-1 winners against Burnley, with Erling Haaland once again stealing the show in stoppage time, as per Goal.com.

City benefitted from two own goals by Maxime Esteve. Matheus Nunes scored for City at the 61st minute, but Haaland made sure his name was on the scoresheet. The Norwegian struck in the 90th minute from Jeremy Doku’s cross and added another moments later after Burnley’s defence faltered.

With those two late goals, Haaland’s tally now stands at eight Premier League goals this season. (ANI)

