Who is Andrea Preti? Meet Venus Williams’ Fiance, The Italian Actor and Director

Tennis legend Venus Williams just dropped some big news — she’s officially engaged. The 45-year-old revealed it casually during a post-match chat at the Washington Open on July 22. And honestly, fans are loving this new chapter in her life.

After everything she’s been through in her career, this comeback felt different. And now we know one big reason why — Andrea Preti, her fiancé, has been her quiet support system all along.

Andrea Preti: The Actor, Director and Now Venus’ Biggest Fan

So who exactly is Andrea Preti? Well, he’s not just some guy from Hollywood. He was born in Denmark, raised in Italy, and got his start in modeling as a teen. That eventually led him into acting, and from there, directing.

He trained in New York at the Susan Batson Studio, and soon after, made his directorial debut with One More Day in 2014 — he wrote it, directed it, and even starred in it. He also made a short film called The Wolf Man the same year.

Right now, he’s working on a movie called Animals, which is said to mix action, drama, and romance. As for his finances, reports say his net worth is around $1 million, mostly from years of working in fashion and film.

Venus and Andrea’s Relationship Flew Under the Radar

Venus and Andrea have kept their romance pretty low-key. We still don’t know exactly when or how they met — and they seem to like it that way. But things started to become public when the two were seen boating together in Nerano, Italy, last July.

Then earlier this year, in February, Venus was spotted in Rome with a shiny diamond ring on that finger. Of course, rumors swirled. And now, it’s confirmed — they’re engaged.

Preti Helped Venus Push Through the Hardest Part of Her Career

During that post-match interview at the Washington Open, Venus was asked about her return and what pushed her to keep going. That’s when she opened up about Andrea.

“My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” she said with a smile.

She didn’t sugarcoat how tough it is being a tennis pro. “Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you are running the whole time. Lifting weights and just like dying, and then you repeat it the next day.”

It was Andrea who helped her push through that grind. “So he encouraged me to get through this, and it’s wonderful to be here. He’s never seen me play,” she added.

He’s Been There Quietly, But Always Cheering Her On

Even though the two have been private, Andrea’s been spotted in the background — cheering her on at matches, sharing sweet notes online, just being there. After she won a doubles match at the DC Open, he posted, “So happy to see you smile again.”

Venus has built a legendary career with more than $95 million in earnings. Andrea, while not as globally known, has carved out a creative path of his own — and now, they’re clearly rooting for each other.

From watching her battles on court to being part of her victories off of it, Andrea Preti isn’t just her fiancé. He’s been her quiet motivator, her partner in all the chaos — and it looks like they’re just getting started.

